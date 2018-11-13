Empire Business Solutions Receives 2018 Best of Business Award

Empire Business Solutions has been selected for the 2018 Best of Business Award by the Small Business Community.

Being in business sets people apart from most ordinary people and the Small Business Community is dedicated to helping others understand that running a business is an obtainable goal and that everyone should try their best at living their dreams.

The Small Business Community recognizes and awards business owners because they often do not receive the recognition they deserve. Business owners are role models for everyone whether they know it or not. Small Business Community 2018 Best of Business Award winners are a valuable asset to their community and exemplify what makes small businesses great.

About Empire Business Solutions

Real Estate Opportunities & Investments, Inc (dba Empire Business Solutions) is a 15 year old Business Broker, Merger & Acquisition company dedicated to the needs of business owners who want to sell their businesses in Southern California. As experienced M&A professionals, Empire completely understand the life cycle of a business. From start up through acquisition/merger or to presenting your business for sale, Empire has established the principles for success;

*Strict confidentiality with free consultation

*Strong client representation

*Solid evaluation for achieving maximum value

*Energetic Marketing

Roy Moss, President of Empire Business Solutions said, “Empire is pleased to receive another award for its outstand service and accomplishments. As President of Empire with over 35 years’ experience in all aspects of the business and sales process, I am personally involved in every transaction. Through continued education and experience, Empire manages the complex M&A transactions along with our team of professional experts which range from environmental to legal. The goal is to arrive at a successful transition for buyers and sellers.”

About Small Business Community

The Small Business Community Association is dedicated to collecting and organizing information, training, and services that are vital to small business owners, entrepreneurs, and anyone else that needs help running a business, operating a business, or wants to know how to start a business.

The mission of the Small Business Community is to promote a vibrant and growing small business community, support education that will preserve and extend the future of small business and use our gifts within the small business community to serve others for the betterment of our world.

Contact Roy Moss, President of Empire Business Solutions at 714-374-6430 to discuss the process in selling or buying a business in Orange County. Empire has been in business since 2005 and is considered a leading California business broker with offices in Orange County and Los Angeles with primary emphasis on businesses in the $1.0 mil-$10.0 mil revenue range.