Rewards of Toilet Stools

Toilet stools advantage both young and old alike and are obtainable within a selection of distinctive types and supplies. Get extra details about bathroom stool

They’re valuable for…

persons who suffer from constipation,

adults of brief stature, and

young youngsters.

Toilet Stools: The Positive aspects

Toilet Stools Market a More Organic Position for Moving the Bowels

A toilet stool can be a helpful addition for persons who experience chronic constipation, hemorrhoids and inflammatory bowel disease and can also be useful for any person who desires to preserve healthy bowels and minimize the probabilities of experiencing these difficulties.

Research state that a squat-like position together with the knees positioned above the hips is much better for naturally moving the bowels. Empirical evidence indicates that a squat-like position enables the colon to extend much more completely, lowering the kinking-effect that will occur when seated on a contemporary toilet with knees positioned at a 90 degree angle for the torso. The placement of feet on prime of a step stool when seated around the toilet can help you in attaining a far more squat-like position to help support extra all-natural movement in the bowels.

Toilet Stools Enhance Comfort & Safety

Persons with brief legs can advantage from adding a step stool at the base of your toilet to prevent their legs from dangling while seated on the toilet. When legs dangle down, it can cause both pain and numbness, the latter of which can lead to falls.

Step stools are obtainable in diverse heights, usually ranging from 7 inches to 9 inches in height, and are sold as a single stool or in multi-packs for those who have multiple toilets in the home.

Toilet Stools Increase Safety & Independence for Young Youngsters

Some toilet step stools have been specially designed for young youngsters, decreasing the need for kids to climb precariously on and off the toilet.

All models include a step a child can rest their feet on when seated around the toilet. Some models further include handles a child can hold onto as they climb up and down from the toilet or a smaller toilet seat that is designed to rest over the existing toilet to help prevent a small child from falling into the toilet.