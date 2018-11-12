Overview of Nuri Broadhead Specifications for RexpidⅡ, RexpidⅢ in Korea

Through fresh innovations, highly advanced automated production lines, and strategic worldwide cooperations, Rexpid has become a world class manufacturer of outdoor sports. Striving for perfection has emphasized quality and engineering advancement over short term sales numbers has ensured the continued growth of Rexpid.In a world where only the competitive survive, Rexpid will continue to stand tall with quality and growth for years to come.

We want to be your long term partner to reach new heights.

Nuri Broadhead

Specifications

• Weight : 100 + 125 grains

• Cutting diameter : 1?” on 100 grain 1¼” on 125 grain

• Blade Thickness: 0.039” on 100 grain 0.039” on 125 grain

• Stainless Steel

Rotary wing blades create a devasting wound channel with deeper penetration.

BIG III

• Specifications

• Weight : 100grains

• Cutting diameter : 1⅛”

• Blade Thickness: 0.028”

• Stainless Steel

Speciallmpact Drive Technology creates additional power for deeper penetration. Unique Blade Broadhead Manufacturer

company Vision:

• Lead in quality of broadhead

• Lead in practicing social responsibility

• Lead in product innovation and customer satisfaction

Company Motto

• Quality Management for Customer Satisfaction

• Zero-defect production and highest quality services

• Bold actions through innovation and experimentations

FOR REXPIDⅡ, REXPIDⅢ_100gr, 125gr

– Blade thickness: 0.028˝

– Stainless Steel

– 12 blades per pack

Get your broadheads back in action by just replacing the blades Blades Nuri Broadhead Manufacturer are razor sharp and extremely strong

REXPIDⅢ_125_3 Blade

– Weight : 125 grains

– Cutting diameter: 1 9⁄16˝ on 125 grain

– Blade Thickness: 0.028˝ on 125 grain

– Stainless Steel

Rexpid III has a unique Blade Sync Technology that links three blades so they open simultaneously on impact.

Rexpid NURI_125

– Weight : 125 grain

– Cutting diameter : 1¼” on 125 grain

– Blade Thickness : 0.039” on 125 grain

– Stainless Steel

Rotary wing blades create a devasting wound channel with deeper penetration.

REXPIDⅢ_100_3 Blade

– Weight : 100 grains

– Cutting diameter : 1 7⁄16˝ on 100 grain

– Blade Thickness : 0.028˝ on 100 grain

– Stainless Steel