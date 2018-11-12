Brazil Dairy & Soy Food Market Research Report, Market Analysis, Market Size: Ken Research

Brazil dairy and soy food: – Soymilk in Brazil was first introduced in 1967 which was a mixture of 30% soymilk and 70% cow’s milk, manufactured by the cold-grind process. Soymilk possesses a beany flavour and was sold mainly in pharmacies in powdered and canned forms. Initially, soymilk was produced as enriched milkshake powder fortified with vitamins and minerals, containing 4.5% protein from soy protein isolate and non-fat dried milk, enough white sugar to provide up to 120 calories per 200 ml serving. Coconut, vanilla, and coffee flavours of soymilk were introduced to encourage the Brazilian population to drink milk.

According to the study “Country Profile: Dairy & Soy Food in Brazil”, milk accounts for large consumption within the Brazilian dairy & soy food industry, followed by drinkable yogurt which is expected to register the fastest growth over the next few years. Other dairy products are category followed by other categories such as butter, spreadable fats, cream, and yogurt. The soy foods market is segmented into soy milk and yogurt smoothes of low-fat and zero lactose. These products provide complete protein nutrition when compared to other types of milk available in the Brazilian market.

The leading players within the Brazilian dairy food sector are Nestle SA, Danone Group, BRF S.A, Itambé Ltda, Groupe Lactalis SA, Frimesa, Jbs S.A., Bom Gosto, Savencia SA, Goiasminas Indústria De Laticínios Ltd, Unilever, and Tirolez Lt. The leading players in Brazilian soy beverages market are Silk, Organic Valley, Kikkoman Pearl Soymilk. Hypermarkets and supermarkets are the leading channels distributing dairy & soy food products within Brazil. The largest and common packing material used in the Brazilian dairy & soy food sector are rigid plastics followed by paper & board and flexible packaging.

It was observed that Brazilians are adopting healthy lifestyles and consumption of dairy and soy foods is increasing drastically. Higher consumption of soy beverages in Brazil has led to more production, increased availability and scientific facts that proved many health benefits of soy. Major benefits of soy foods are lowering blood cholesterol and reduction of the risk of certain cancers. Soybean-based foods are a complete source of protein which contains other important nutrients, such as fibber, B vitamins, and Omega3 fatty acids.

Brazil dairy and soy food products possess the highest projected growth rate in South America. The introduction of new soy beverages and dairy products provides is providing a huge platform for the development of the market in the near future. However, the recent studies on the harmful effects of soy and its derivatives will surely hinder the growth but at a minimal effect. Advanced technological developments, increasing growth opportunities, and market projections are the key factors driving the Brazilian dairy and soy foods market. It is estimated that the market will witness a tremendous demand due to increasing health and wellness amongst the Brazilians. This trend is expected to continue over the next few years in Brazil due to increasing manufacturers and demand for more robust dairy and soy food products.

