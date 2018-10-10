Villas On Rent Launches New Exotic Destination For Villa Rentals

Mumbai, 10th October, 2018: Recently, Villas On Rent is pleased to confirm the addition of new exotic destinations for luxury and budget villa rentals. The new destinations on the ‘Villas For Rent’ list are Amalfi Coast, Bali, Coorg, Darjeeling, Dubai, Goa, Ibiza, Interlaken, Krabi Town, Ladakh, Lakhswadeep, Maldives, Manali, Mauritius, Munnar, Mykonos, Ooty, Phuket, Pondicherry, Santorini, South Andaman Island, Srinagar and Zermatt.

After the creation of their first villa with pools rental destination in Alibaug and Lonavala, in August of 2018, the team decided to grow the company’s villa portfolio by expanding the business into other interesting destinations.

“As the number of guests who stayed in the villas increased exponentially, so did the requests from contented customers asking us about the presence of villa with private pool in other destinations.” explains Mr. Akash Mirchandani, the CEO of Villas On Rent. “Initially we desired to keep our area of expertise centered on one area, so obviously we turned to beach destinations like Phuket and Mauritius which are extremely popular amongst tourists.” Asked about his reasons for selecting the other destinations for villa rentals, he explains that he “wanted destinations which was a little less crowded and a slightly more off the beaten path – that’s why we have chosen the rest of the destinations which many have called the ‘hidden gems”.

Villas On Rent is a one of a kind platform that gives an opportunity for property managers to deal with customers directly without any fee or commission. The company doesn’t affect the customer’s profits, we add on to them. Villas On Rent eliminates the need for middlemen and helps them earn an income without paying any kind of commission. This transparent execution aims to provide a delightful experience to villa owners and property managers.

