Global Robotic Navigation Needle Surgery Market- Analysis by Share, Future Trends, Application and Opportunity Assessment 2025

Robotic Navigation Needle Surgery Market: Introduction

Needle navigation and steering technology are based on an innovative approach of five degrees-of-freedom robot, and provide ongoing needle path calculation, and real-time closed-loop control. This technology relies on the automated robot that uses the real-time computed tomography (CT) data, with the robot simultaneously for the adjustment of the needle angle. The needle adjustment will be based on the live-information, which will be received from the CT machine.

It is five degrees-of-freedom needle steering an insertion system, comprises of a patient-mounted robot, a control unit that is connected to CT and robot, and a workstation for observation. This system primarily allows the radiologists to organize the procedure and under the control of radiologists’, the robot will perform the needle insertion and steering test.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.insightsandreports.com/request-sample/260

By Applications

The market is segmented based on the applications as biopsy, brachytherapy, ablation, electrical stimulation, drug delivery, and others. The market is in the nascent stage thus, the testing is being done before it is being used in any of this application. This technology is primarily being develop for biopsies and ablations, or to inject medications in specific areas of the body. As, in the present for biopsies the manual navigation of needles is used and for critical processes such as tumor ablation, or abscess drainage, the needle-based tools are used. These process require high expertise level and are guided by imaging technologies. This technology possess various challenge such as precise needle course in 3D to avoid damage while simultaneously managing to compensate for target movement due to patient movement. Thus, this system has been developed to overcome such challenges and it is expected that the first application of this technology will be used for biopsies of lung tissue.

This system has recently received CE Mark approval and will be used for CT-guided procedures in the abdomen. In addition, it is anticipated that the system’s application will expand in clinical centers and with other imaging modality includes Fluoroscopy, and Cone-Beam CT, and for lung and spinal procedures during the forecast period. In addition, with the growing number of biopsies is predicted to drive the market in the coming years.

Regional Insights

Based on the regional presence, the market has been categorized as North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. North America is anticipated to dominate the market for needle navigation system due to the lucrative opportunities of advanced technologies and advanced healthcare facilities such as cancer nanotherapy, surgical robots, and others. Europe is expected to witness high growth rate as the Needle navigation and steering technology has been approved by the European Union and has introduced needle steering and insertion system for percutaneous procedures that include ablations, and biopsies. This robotic device provides physicians with an accurate and specific way of handling needles and moving them toward targets. In addition, the market in APAC and MEA is expected to witness high CAGR due to the increase in healthcare expenditure by 10-12 percent when compared to previous year and emerging medical technology companies such as Admedus Ltd, Allegra Orthopaedics, and Atlas Surgical during the forecast years.

For more information about this report @ https://www.insightsandreports.com/industry-reports/robotic-navigation-needle-surgery-market

Competitive Landscape

The market is in the nascent stage and is expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. This system was invented by XACT Robotics, a start-up company which was founded in the year 2013. The company has developed a robotic navigation and steering solution for biopsies and ablations. The system will precisely monitor the affected area in the body and will perform percutaneous image-guided procedures with modalities. In addition, in 2018, robotic navigation and steering solution has received the CE approval for percutaneous procedures like biopsies and ablations.