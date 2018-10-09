Global Identity and Access Management to reach a market size of $16.4 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Identity and Access Management market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Identity and Access Management is expected to attain a market size of $16.4 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.
Affordability of resources and high economies of scale has allowed large enterprises to leverage the benefits of IAM solutions. Substantially large workforce enables organizations to identify experts in different areas of IAM security and helps in better management of privacy levels and data.
The Provisioning market dominated the Global Identity and Access Management Market by Component in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; thereby, achieving a market value of $4,108.4 million by 2022. The Audit, Compliance, and Governance market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.2% during (2016 – 2022).
North America would be the leading region for the identity and access management market. The changing needs of the workforce, adoption of cloud applications, BYOD, and mobile practices along with meeting the stringent regulations are driving the organizations in North America to adopt IAM solutions. Europe and Asia-Pacific successively are the leading regions in terms of market size for identity and access management.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Identity and Access Management have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Computer Science Corporation, CA, Inc., Okta, Inc., NetIQ Corporation and Sailpoint Technologies, Inc.
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-identity-and-access-management-market/
