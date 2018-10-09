DER Management Technologies Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2024

Smart grid, micro-grid, and storage deployments are advancing the scope and reach of distributed energy resources management technologies. Distributed energy resources (DER) are growing globally and network operators are facing the challenge of integrating technologies of low-carbon energy and operating a more flexible system. Smart grid solutions is an innovative technology in DER integration and control products. This provides optimum and efficient energy management services for power utilities as well as for DER operators. Distributed energy resources can be integrated to provide power required to meet the regular demand. As electricity grids continue to modernize, DER management technologies such as storage and advanced renewable technologies can help facilitate the transition to smart grid. In order to deploy DER in an efficient, widespread, and cost-effective manner; complex integration with the existing electricity grid is required. DER is considered as the next-age electricity infrastructure with integration and smooth transition of the electricity generation industry. Grid edge technologies for DER integration are being deployed by utilities. This solution would help utilities deal with ageing grid infrastructure or outages during storms. In the recent years, residential and commercial customers are taking advantage of decreasing cost of the technology as well as favorable government policies to adopt DER including solar photovoltaic (rooftop solar) batteries, wind turbines, diesel generators, energy management systems, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems. Due to integration of DER management technologies into distribution grids, strong communication channels to send commands on customer’s choices have developed.

DER Management Technologies Market: Segmentation

The DER management technologies market can be segmented by DER management (DER analytics, DER management systems, and virtual power plant systems); by technology (micro-turbines, combustion turbines, IC engines, sterling engines, fuel cells, energy storage/UPS systems, and others); by application (hospitals, industrial plants, computer data centers, and others); and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

DER Management Technologies Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global DER management technologies market are ABB, AutoGrid, Comverge, Doosan, GridTech, ENBALA Power Networks, GE, OATI, Schneider Electric, and Siemens.