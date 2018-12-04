World Potash Market Outlook & Industry Overview

According to Goldstein Research, global potash market is expected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2024 from USD 8.0 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period 2016-2024. Rising agricultural production and increasing fertilizer usage are the key factors driving the market for potash in recent years. Global potash market segmentation has beendoneon the basis of product type, end-use industryand geography.MOP accounts for the largest share in the global potash market. Its popularity can be attributed to its yield increasing qualities and competitive pricing.

World potash market is largely dominated by Asia Pacific in terms of revenue. This is mainly due to the thriving agricultural sector and reliance of a large percentage of the population on agriculture as a means of living. Latin America as well as Asia Pacific are expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, Global Potash Market can be segmented as follows:

By Product Type

o Muriate of Potash (MOP)

o Sulphate of Potash (SOP)

o Sulphate of Potash Magnesia (SOPM)

o Potassium Nitrate

By End Use Industry

o Fertilizer Industry

o Pharmaceutical Industry

o Others (plastics, soaps, fire extinguishers)

By Region

o North America (US, Canada) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion, Adoption Rate (%)}

o Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Rest of the World {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

Increase in global population, urbanization, rising incomes and consequently improving standards of living, decreasing arable land per capita and rapidly growing biofuels market, increasing demand for animal feed are the factors contributing to the growth drivers.

Moreover, Pharmaceutical Industry, which is a major consumer of potash market, is getting fuelled due to the expansion of healthcare capacity across the globe. For Instance, African pharmaceutical market size is set to reach USD 160.7 billion by 2024.Thus, these advancements also trigger the growth of potash market.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, Global Potash Market Outlook encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis.

