Standard Features & Specifications of EDM 800 System

Features & Specifications of EDM 800 include:

• Easy front panel programming by the pilots

• 24 Pilot programmable alarm limits via front panel

• No more calculating – displays both leaned temperatures below peak and peak.

• Just 2 ¼” installation space required.

• LeanFind™ is a true peak detect technology that finds the first and last cylinder to peak

• Fuel flow data for single 6-cylinder engine.

• Built in alarm triggered by unusual battery voltage

• EGTs with up to 1°F resolution data

• EGT with DIF low to high alarm

• Pilot selectable index rate

• Every cylinder monitored by shock cooling

• Long term memory now stored in memory cards

• 30-hrs worth of flight data can now be stored on memory cards

• Easy engine analysis via memory card.

• EDM 800 is a FAA Approved as primary instrument for CHT, OIL, TIT, RPM, MAP, Fuel Flow

• Pilot selectable fuel rate display (pounds, gallons, kilograms or litres)

• Now incorporates a low fuel quantity alarm

• Now comes with optional GPS interface to interact with fuel flow rate and provides data on total amount of fuel consumed, total fuel remaining and time to empty at the current fuel flow rate.

Clearly, with so many features and specifications of the EDM 800 for aircraft, the pilot need no longer strain his eyesight and attention on a bunch of dials. Thanks to the programmable alarm, if anything is even slightly fishy, the audio-visual alarm will sound and bring the anomaly to the pilot’s attention.

The EDM 800 (especially the one manufactured by J.P. Instruments), uses the latest microprocessor technology to monitor up to 24-critical parameters of the aircraft engine and moreover, it does this four times a second.

Superior to it’s predecessors, the EDM 800 has a technologically updated Aircraft Fuel Flow Instruments like data monitor besides a host of other features. For example, leaning is automatically done using the patented LeanFind™ software. You also have more Aircraft Precision diagnostic information available. In fact, it records, all 29 functions, every 6 Seconds (24 of which, are pilot programmable), and its memory can hold up to 30-hours of engine data. The EDM 800 also features a unique ‘long-play’ mode i.e the instead of every 6 seconds, engine data is recorded once every minute thereby extending the capacity of the memory card to 550 hours of data. This data can be downloaded via the optional Keyspan USB port.

The EDM Monitors 800 converts your RPM manifold pressure outside air temperature and fuel flow into horsepower. To achieve this a small one-time calibration is required. The details are in the instruction manual and easy to follow. To maximize engine performance, the Aircraft Engine Data Management 800 System also provides the pilot with a full-time in-flight readout of Aircraft Engine Monitors horsepower.

All of JPI’s EDM’s are TSO’d for Quality

For more information please visit: https://www.jpinstruments.com/shop/ed-800/