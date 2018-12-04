Spectro Analytical Labs offers Exclusive and Customized Project Consultancy Services

Spectro Analytical Labs is an NABL accredited testing lab in Delhi that offers niche services to its clients. To cope up with the increasing technological advancement and demand for testing services, Spectro Labs collaborates with other professionals from various fields to bring a wide variety of customised services under one umbrella.

Every industry is constantly changing thanks to the newer manufacturing techniques that they are adopting. Due to this, newer quality standards have been set up in various areas. Spectro labs is involved in rendering specialised services to their clients that can be categorised under Project Consultancy. Some of the niche services include:

Fire Safety Testing

Cleanroom Services

Reverse Engineering

Lab Setup Services

Analytical Method Development

Metallurgical Process

Dossier Consultancy Services

Specialised Services for Hospitals

Facility Management Services

Tests like these are over and above the regular quality tests that NABL accredited labs conduct. The increase in the demand for higher quality standards has pushed us to perform such specialized and customized tests for our clients. The state of the art laboratories at Spectro Labs are equipped with modern equipments and the latest technologies such that the most accurate results are obtained at every single test.

Since its establishment in 1995, Spectro labs has been a trendsetter in the world of quality testing in India. A leader among the top testing labs, this group has its central lab and headquarters situated in Okhla, New Delhi. Their corporate office in Noida is built upon a vast area of 50,000 sq ft, which makes it the largest private lab infrastructure in India. The Spectro Group has its branches in many cities which helps it to extend quality and customised services to clients even in the second tier cities.

Over the past 23 years the company has been awarded many accreditations and quality certificates by Indian government and international regulatory bodies, making this lab a well recognised name. Thus when a manufacturer acquires a certificate from Spectro, it adds a lot of value to the quality of the product as well as the brand.

The Project Consultancy services by Spectro are aimed at expanding and customizing the variety of tests and inspections that Spectro Group conducts. Such customised services, the firm believes, will help them grow vertically as well as horizontally.

Bio:

Spectro Analytical Labs is a 23 year old nabl lab in delhi. With their modern infrastructure and advanced testing techniques, Spectro is a highly reputed name in Indian market. Apart from offering standard quality tests like environment testing, automobile, food, agriculture and so on, they also offer specialised and customised services as part of Project Consultancy. This is Spectro’s USP.

Contact:

Spectro Analytical Labs Limited

Call: 011-40522000

Whatsapp: 9873001501

Email: care@spectro.in

Website: http://www.spectro.in

Address: E-41, Okhla Phase II, Okhla Industrial Area,

New Delhi, Delhi 110020