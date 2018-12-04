Soft Tissue Allografts Market – Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market: Snapshot

The global market for soft tissue allografts has a prosperous future, and is projected to experience incrementing demand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The global soft tissue allografts market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$6.2 bn by the end of 2025, considerably up from its evaluated worth of US$3.6 bn in 2016. Increasing geriatric population who frequently need orthopedic assistance, growing demand of soft tissue allografts among athletes, escalation in anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgeries, and requirement for cares of diabetes-caused foot ulcer are some of the key factors augmenting demand in the global soft tissue allografts market. On the other hand, high cost of these procedures and a few perceived complications are hindering the soft tissue allografts market from attaining its true potential.

Collagen Allografts Dominates Demand

On the basis of the type of soft tissue allograft, the market for the same has been segmented into cartilage allograft, collagen allograft, tendon allograft, meniscus allograft, dental allograft, and amniotic allograft. While cartilage allograft has been further sub-segmented into hyaline cartilage, elastic cartilage, and fibro cartilage, the tendon allograft segment has been classified into achilles tendon, tibialis, and patellar tendon. The collagen allografts segment dominated the global soft tissue allografts market in 2016, accounting for the most prominent market share in 2016 as these devices are mostly utilized by the vascular and orthopedic surgeons for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, ACL surgeries, and other cosmetic surgeries. In the near future, the amniotic allograft segment of the global soft tissue allografts market is also anticipated to register a highly impressive growth rate during the forecast period. This will be a reflection of increasing number of tissue banks and companies investing in development of new soft tissue allografts from amniotic fluid and tissues. Dental allografts segment is projected to grow with the second best CAGR between 2017 and 2025, gaining traction from the increasing number of incidences of periodontal diseases among young population and rise in technological innovation using dental implants and soft tissue allografts.

There are quite a few end-users connected to the value chain of the global soft tissue allografts market, chiefly bifurcated into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, dental clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and aesthetic centers. Hospitals accounted for more demand share in 2016 than all other end-users, highlighting the effect of market-favorable-factors such as increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers and introduction of technological modification on allografts by key players in the market. Application-wise, wound care is expected to have higher market share by 2025 in comparison to other applications of the soft tissue allografts, including orthopedic and dentistry. The major factors fueling the wound care segment are: increasing incidences of diabetic foot ulcer, incidence of burns and accidents, and increase in spots injuries.

North America Highly Lucrative Region

The global soft tissue allografts market has been segmented into six major regions, viz. North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Driven by the developed country of the U.S., North America dominated the global soft tissue allografts market in 2016, due to factors such as increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers, better healthcare awareness program for diabetes and increase in number of surgical procedures on ACL. Furthermore, technological developments on dental implants and increasing expenditure by major key players & small key players for development of soft tissue allografts are also boosting the growth of the soft tissue allografts market in North America.

Allergen, Plc. has been identified as the leading company in the global soft tissue allografts market, whereas some of the other key participants of the market are: Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, Inc., Lattice Biologics Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Organogenesis Inc., Globus Medical Inc, Straumann Holding AG, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Xtant Medical, Alliqua BioMedical, Inc, C. R. Bard, Inc (Davol Inc.), and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

