Poultry Processing Equipment Market Competitive landscape analysis 2023

Processing Equipment Market Overview

Meat is consumed as staple food in many parts of the world. Meat has a high protein content, water, and fat. Meat processing is the technique for simplifying the meat for easy cooking and enhanced taste. Meat is highly fragile so processing is essential to prevent the meat from deteriorating. End users are those who consume the final processed meat.

The market for Poultry Processing Equipment is mainly driven due to increasing demand for meat due to its high nutritional content, and population growth in developing markets and associated double-income families showing greater preference towards packaged meat. Also, consumer preference for convenient and packaged protein foods on account of changing lifestyles is also driving the market. But, the market growth can be constrained due to developing countries which cannot easily afford costly and advanced meat processing equipment and lack of awareness regarding technological advancements.

Poultry Processing Equipment Market Forecast Report (2018-2023)

Global Poultry Processing Equipment market has been estimated at USD 3.57 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.50 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Poultry Processing Equipment Market Segmentation

Global market for Poultry Processing Equipment is segmented based on animal type and Equipment Type. By animal type, the market is further sub-segmented into Chicken, Turkey, Ducks. By Equipment Type, the market is further sub-segmented into Killing & De-Feathering, Evisceration, Cut-ups, Deboning & Skinning, and Marinating & Tumbling. Killing & de-feathering dominated the poultry processing equipment market among other equipment as it is a pre-requisite in every automated poultry processing plant. On the basis of poultry type, the poultry processing equipment market is led by chicken, followed by duck. Chicken consumption is growing faster than other meat.

Geographically, the Global market for Poultry Processing Equipment is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle-East and Africa. North America is the biggest market in terms of market share across the globe, followed by Europe. There has been a huge demand for meat in the U.S. as meat is consumed on the daily basis in this region. The Poultry Processing Equipment market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, which is greatly due to economic growth and the shift of the preferences of the consumers towards value-added food. Also, the demand for animal protein in the countries has increased and has become important due to the current busy lifestyles.

Major Players:

The major companies dominating this market for its products and services are

Marel HF,

Key Technology, Inc.,

John Bean Technologies Corporation,

CTB, Inc.,

Baader Food Processing Machinery, Inc.,

Brower Equipment,

Bayle S.A.,

CG Manufacturing and Distribution Limited,

Prime Equipment Group, Inc.

