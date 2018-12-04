Pistachio Industry and Market studies Research Report 2018

Our latest research report entitled Pistachio Market (by product type (in-shelled and shelled), distribution channel (modern trade, convenience stores, online sales), end-user (bakery & confectionery, dairy products, snacks, breakfast cereals and flavored drink)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Pistachio. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Pistachio cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Pistachio growth factors.

The forecast Pistachio Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Pistachio on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global pistachio market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.21% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Pistachios are seeds of the Pistacia vera tree. They contains several essential nutrients such as carbohydrates, amino acids, protein, fats and dietary fiber. They are rich in minerals such as sodium, copper, iron, calcium, potassium, phosphorus and potassium. Additionally , they also provides essential vitamins such as vitamins A,K,B6,C,E,K as well as betaine, choline, riboflavin and thiamine. Pistachio is good source of antioxidant and prevents cell damages as well as reduces the risk of diseases like cancer. They have several benefits such as capability of boosting the immune system, improve body metabolism, gives relief from constipation, beneficial for digestion and reduces the risk of heart attacks.

Rising consumption of pistachio as a snacks and rise in usages of pistachio as flavoring agent in bakery product such as biscuits, cookies, cakes, pastries and ice-cream is the major factor driving the Pistachio market growth. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, cancer, multiple sclerosis (MS), and erectile dysfunction occurs over the globe owing to the unhealthy food. This in turn, people are concentrating more on the healthy food, which is preventing health issues related to these diseases. Growing preference related to healthy food as Pistachio among the people is supporting factor driving the growth of pistachio market. However, high cost of Pistachio compared to the other nuts is hampering the growth of the global pistachio market. Going further, increasing application of pistachio in food confectionary and bakery items create growth opportunities for leading players in pistachio market during forecast period.

On the basis of region, the Asia pacific region is the leading contributor in the global pistachio market. Consumers are becoming more health conscious which are demanding for nutritious food is the major factor boosting the market in this region. Growing food and services industry in India is also propelling the growth of this market. North America is expected to be the second largest market for Pistachio Market owing to the rising the demand of pistachio as snacks. United States is generally the second-leading producer and exporter of pistachios. In Europe, pistachio are widely used as flavoring agent in bakery product such as pastries, cookies and biscuits.

Segment Covered

The report on global pistachio market covers segments such as, product type, distribution channel and end-user. On the basis of product type the global pistachio market is categorized into in-shelled and shelled. On the basis of distribution channel the global pistachio market is categorized into modern trade, convenience stores and online sales. On the basis of end-user the global pistachio market is categorized into bakery & confectionery, dairy products, snacks, breakfast cereals and flavored drink.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global pistachio market such as, Houston Pecan Company, Meridian Growers LLC, The Pistachio Co Food Trading LLC., Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc., Germack Pistachio Company, Wonderful Pistachios & Almond Company LLC,, Rasha Pistachio Co., Bates Nut Farm, Sierra Nut House and Whistler Foods.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global pistachio market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of pistachio market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the pistachio market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the pistachio market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

