Phytonutrients Market: Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2025

Natural compounds derived from plant are called phytonutrients, which are powerful defenders of health. They have shown to reduce the risk of certain diseases and slow the aging process thereby promoting health. Along with imparting color and distinctive tastes & smells, Phytonutrients provide many functions in the plant itself, such as providing protection from pests and environmental stressors.

Axiom MRC added Latest Report on “Phytonutrients Market” By Type (Carotenoids, Phytosterols, Flavonoids, Phenolic Compounds and Vitamin E), Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics), By Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Trees and Cereals, Pulses & Oilseeds) and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2025

In the human body, phytonutrients stimulate enzymes that help the body to boost the immune system, promote healthy estrogen metabolism, improve cardiovascular health, get rid of toxins and stimulate the death of cancer cells. Recently, interest in phytonutrients has increased, because of their antioxidant and free radical scavenging abilities. Today, phytonutrients act as a base compound for more than 40% of medications and are used in the treatment of a wide-range of diseases. Furthermore, the industries where fortified foods or dietary supplements are produced are having a huge demand for the phytonutrients.

Phytonutrients Market Outlook

The phytonutrients market is driven by various factor such as change in consumption pattern and rise in disposable income of the global consumers. Changing lifestyles and food habits among the consumers is also expected to fuel the growth of phytonutrients market.

Phytonutrients Market by Type

Carotenoids

Phytosterols

Flavonoids

Phenolic Compounds

Vitamin E

Other Phytonutrients

Phytonutrients Market by Application

Food & Beverages

Feed

Pharmaceuticals and

Cosmetics.

Phytonutrients Market by Source

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals

Pulses

Oilseeds

Herbs

Trees and Other Sources.

Phytonutrients Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific and

Rest of the World (RoW)

Phytonutrients Market Key Players

Prominent players in the global phytonutrients market are Raisio Plc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Chr. Hansen A/S, DSM N. V., Cyanotech Corporation, FMC Corporation, Kemin Industries Inc., Allied Biotech Corporation, Arboris Llc, Carotech Berhad, D.D. Williamson & Co., Döhler Group and Pharmachem Laboratories Inc. New product launches, mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by market players to ensure their growth in the market.

