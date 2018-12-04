Pet Food Market Applications, Revenue, Size, Type Forecast To 2022

4 Dec 2018: Global Pet Food Market is anticipated to reach USD 98.81 billion by 2022. The market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. The factors that propel the growth of the market include rapid urbanization & industrialization, increasing demand, increasing trend of nuclear families, improved consciousness about pet health, and fast humanization of pets, product development & technological innovations. In addition, factors such as changing standard of living, rise in disposable income, increase in number of pet owners, and growing pet humanization significantly fuel the market growth. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as growing obesity in pets and increasing pet allergies. The Pet Food Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGaR of 4.3% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The market may be explored by food product, applications, sale channel, and geography. Pet Food Market may be explored by food product as Wet/Canned Food, Dry Food, Snacks/treats, Nutritious Food, and Others. The “Dry products” segment dominated the Pet Food Market in 2014 and anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. Dry food products are mostly targeted for young animals due to their high nutritive value. These products are accessible in an extensive price range, standard, standard premium, super premium, and economy. Important factors driving demand for dry products comprise lower generation of waste, longer storage, and handling convenience. Pet Food Market may be explored by application as Cats, Dogs, and Others.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/pet-food-market/request-sample

The “Dog” segment dominated the application of the Pet Food Market in 2014 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. Dogs are the friendliest animals kept as pets across the globe. Accessibility of dog food for various types is expected to have an optimistic influence on industry development over the forecast period. The market may be explored by sale channel as Hypermarkets, Specialized Pet Shops, Internet Sales, and Others (Grocery Stores, Non-grocery Stores). Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the market in 2014 and will continue to lead in the forecast period.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/pet-food-market

The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing urbanization across the developing economies that has resulted in larger adoption of several animals as companions will boost the Pet Food Market growth in the years to come. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Pet Food Market comprise Gitwako Farms (I) Pvt. Ltd., Avanti Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Agro Food Industries Pvt. Ltd., Frigorifico Allana Pvt. Ltd., Doggie Dabbas, Cuddleup Diet Products Pvt. Ltd., Bharat International Pet Foods Pvt. Ltd., Mars International India Pvt. Ltd., Venky’s (India) Ltd, and Khanal Foods Pvt. Ltd. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/food

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Contact Details:

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com