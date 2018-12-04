Opportunities for the global aircraft engine blade market to reach $31.0 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global aircraft engine blade market looks promising with opportunities in commercial, general aviation, regional, and military aircraft. The global aircraft engine blade market is expected to reach an estimated $31.0 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing aircraft deliveries and periodic replacement of engine blades.

In aircraft engines blades are used in compressor, turbine, and fan areas. Lucintel forecasts that the blades for compressor application are expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the requirement for a higher number of blades in aircraft engine compressors. Blades for turbine applications are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, engine blades used in commercial aircraft will remain the largest segment and also are expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing commercial aircraft deliveries and the development of new aircraft programs.

North America will remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The presence of major aircraft engine manufacturers in this region is driving the demand for engine blades.

An emerging trend which has direct impact on the dynamics of this industry includes growing use of lightweight materials. CFM International, GE Aviation, and UTC Aerospace, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, MTU Aero Engine, and Albany International Corporation are among the major suppliers of aircraft engine blades.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global aircraft engine blade market by blade type, aircraft type, end use, manufacturing technology, blade size, material, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled, “Growth Opportunities in the Global Aircraft Engine Blade Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Market Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the aircraft engine blade market by blade type, aircraft type, by end use, by manufacturing technology, blade size, material and region as follows:

By Blade Type [Value ($M) & Volume (Units in Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Compressor Blades

• Turbine Blades

• Fan Blades

By Aircraft Type [Value ($M) & Volume (Units in Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Commercial Aircraft

• General Aviation

• Regional Aircraft

• Military Aircraft

By End Use Type [Value ($M) & Volume (Units in Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• OEM

• After market

By Manufacturing Technology [Value ($M) & Volume (Units in Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Investment Casting

• Forging

• Others

By Blade Size (In Inches) [Value ($M) & Volume (Units in Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• 0-20

• 21-40

• 41-60

By Material [Volume (M lbs) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Titanium

• Nickle Alloy

• Composites

• Others

By Region [Value ($M) & Volume (Units in Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global aircraft engine blade market by blade type (compressor, turbine, and fan blades), by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, and military aircraft), by end use type (OEM and aftermarket), by manufacturing technology (Investment casting, forging, 3D printing, and others), by blade size (0-20, 21-40, 41-60), by material (titanium, nickel alloy, composites, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of this market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?