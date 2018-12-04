Mouhajer International Design Offers Cutting-Edge Office Interior Design Solutions

Mouhajer International Design

Office No. 1807-1808 Westburry Tower 1,

Business Bay,

Dubai.

Tel: +971 43466 221

Email: info@mouhajerdesign.com

Mouhajer International Design understands the importance of office space design, and if done right the positive impact it can have on employees and the office environment. They pay attention to detail and will have a clear understanding of the specific requirements of their clients to create inspiring, innovative and sustainable interior office space for stakeholders, both internal and external to enjoy.

Once the design has been agreed upon, the team at Mouhajer International Design will deliver a timely project, moving the furniture and adding final touches which are a testament to their service ethos.

Mouhajer International Design has experienced project managers that will manage all elements of planning and building to ensure that they deliver the highest quality to their clients.

The interior fit out company in Dubai will design office spaces to ensure comfort, ease of work and a more effective environment. Instead of waiting until renovation becomes urgent, start early so that there is plenty of time and the process can be done to perfection. They have a hands-on approach which Mouhajer International the ability to produce exquisite interior design solutions in all stages, development, production and design.

“We understand that coordinating office design can be time-consuming and an unwelcome distraction. Our bespoke interior fit out design services will incorporate all aspects of your fit-out requirements,” says Founder of Mouhajer International Design, Maher Mouhajer.

He further states that, “Whether you want to create a modern layout or revamp the entire office, we have the expertise, resources and experience to fulfill your fit-out and office design requirements.

Interested parties can request for an initial design consultation at the headquarters in Dubai’s Business Bay. They will be happy to discuss project details upon scheduling a private consultation.

About Us

Mouhajer International Design was founded in 1999 and reflects classical design styles and modern day contemporary styles. The team is headed by Maher and made up of passionate experts giving remarkable attention to detail. We offer bespoke design solutions and the design process is guided from start to finish. Offering residential, commercial and hospitality design services, our designs are sophisticated and stylish and will blend the traditional with the ornate to create beautifully crafted residential and commercial interior solutions. For more information, visit our website on http://www.mahermouhajer.com/