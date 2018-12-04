KGEC has produced top-quality products having healthful ingredients in south Korea

KGEC (Korean Ginseng Export Corporation) is a ginseng products manufacturer and exporter in Korea. Our company has shipped our products to many countries in Europe, North America, and Asia and worked up its name and image with its premium products and through effective marketing strategies and thorough market research.

Korean ginseng has a sum of thirty saponin, much more than the fourteen contained in American ginseng and the fifteen contained in the Chinese assortment. As a unique medicinal plant, ginseng is initially from Korea and has been broadly utilized for the recuperation of physical quality, boosting resistant framework, etc. Different efficacies of ginseng have been accounted for by scholastic diaries, be that as it may, fundamental functionalities to enhance invulnerability, blood flow by repressing platelet conglomeration, remember weakness and enhance a memory are enlisted on the KFDA. Throughout assembling red-ginseng, ginseng has been physic synthetically changed over and created explicit substances, for example, Rg3, Rh2, Rh1, and so on which have never been found in ginseng.

In our Products for

• Raw Material

• Ginseng Root

• Extract/Liquid

• Tea

• Capsule/Tablet/Pill

• Powder

• Slice/Honey

• LA VIVANT

Korean Red Ginseng Tea / Ginseng Tea

• Packaging classification: 300g (3g x 100 sachets), 150g (3g x 50 sachets), 90g (3g x 30 sachets)

• Directions: Take one sachet twice daily

Capsule/Tablet/Pill

Fermented Red Ginseng Extract Powder Capsules / LAVIVANT

• Packaging classification: 300mg x 120 capsules / 60 capsules / 30 capsules

• Directions: Take one capsule per day with water

Korean Red Ginseng Powder Capsule / Ginseng Powder Capsule / LAVIVANT

• Packaging classification: 300mg x 180 capsules / 120 capsules / 60 capsules

• Directions: Take approx. 2 capsules once daily with water. In the case of children under 13 years of age, reduce the dosage by half.

Korean Red Ginseng Extract Capsule

• Packaging classification: 830mg x 180 capsules / 120 capsules / 60 capsules

• Directions: Take approx. 2 capsules, once daily, with water. In the case of children under 13 years of age, reduce the dosage by half.

Drink Korean Red Ginseng Tea daily and Boost your immune system. KGEC, the leading Korean Red Ginseng Capsules product manufacturer in South Korea offers Ginseng tea gold, drink, capsules and so on.