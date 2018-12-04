Kefir Industry 2018 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Our latest research report entitled Kefir Market (by type (organic kefir, frozen kefir, greek kefir and low fat content kefir), flavor (regular and flavored), application (dietary supplements, dairy products, sauces & dips and pharmaceuticals)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Kefir. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Kefir cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Kefir growth factors.

The forecast Kefir Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Kefir on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global kefir market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Kefir is a fermented milk drink that is uniquely cultured. Kefir is good source of protein, vitamin K2, biotin, folate, enzymes , calcium and vitamin B12 essential for proper body functioning. In addition to that, it has added benefits of probiotics. They are divided into two types such as milk kefir and water kefir. Kefir has several benefits such as improve digestion, helps to lose weight, promote better bone health, fights against cancer, Improves Lactose Intolerance Symptoms and reduce inflammation.

Rising awareness among the consumers related to health benefits associated with kefir across the globe is major driver boosting the kefir market. Growing healthy lifestyle is also the fuelling the market growth. Moreover, high demand of kefir in Dietary Supplements, Dairy Products and Pharmaceuticals industry has positive impact on the growth of market. Probiotics are living organisms that are found naturally in foods such as kefir, yogurt and sauerkraut. These are known as friendly bacteria as they compete for space and food against harmful bacteria. Growing interest in prebiotic and gut health is the factor fuelling the growth of Kefir market. However, lactose intolerant among the consumer owing to lack adequate awareness about the health benefits of kefir is anticipated to hamper the growth of the Kefir Market. Furthermore, some of the manufacturers are focusing on research and development in kefir product generating significant opportunities to the global kefir market in the upcoming years.

Among the geographic, Europe accounted to hold largest share in terms of kefir market. Rising health awareness related to benefits offered from kefir among the European counties is boosting the market in the Europe region. North America is the second largest region in Kefir Market In which U.S holds maximum market share in Kefir Market across North American region. In addition, rising kefir demand in pharmaceutical industry is also boosting the market in this region. In Asia pacific region, china has the significant growth in kefir market followed by India.

Segment Covered

The report on global kefir market covers segments such as, type, flavor and application. On the basis of type the global kefir market is categorized into organic kefir, frozen kefir, greek kefir and low fat content kefir. On the basis of flavor the global kefir market is categorized into regular and flavored. On the basis of application the global kefir market is categorized into dietary supplements, dairy products, sauces & dips and pharmaceuticals.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global kefir market such as, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Döhler Group, Danlac Canada INC., Groupe Danone, Kerry Group, Lifeway Foods Inc., E.l du Pont de Nemours and Company, Hain Celestial and Archer Daniels Midland.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global kefir market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of kefir market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the kefir market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the kefir market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

