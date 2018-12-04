Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Global Market Through Digitalization

Digitalization of information related to patients including their medical histories, diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, immunization dates, allergies, radiology images, and laboratory and test results is being made possible with electronic health records (EHRs). EHRs increase patient participation and improve diagnostic and treatment outcomes.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the hospital and outpatient care centers market in 2017, accounting for one-third of the market share. This can be attributed to the large population size and increasing demand for quality healthcare services in the region.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Oliver Guirdham, the shared medical appointments (SMA) model is a model generally defined as multiple patients being seen as a group by a multi-disciplinary medical care team for follow-up or routine care. It is being adopted by hospitals to create awareness and counsel individual patients dealing with similar medical conditions. The SMA supplements the traditional physician-patient appointment. SMAs provide individual evaluation and disease management for each patient at the same time that they provide counseling to the patient within a group setting. SMAs are currently used to address diabetes, asthma, ulcerative colitis, MS, cancer, HIV, menopause, insomnia and stress.

National Health Service was the largest competitor in the global hospitals and outpatient care centers industry, with revenues of $88.4 billion for the financial year 2017. The UK’s National Health Service is the publicly funded health care system created under the UK’s National Health Service Act. The primary services of NHS include antenatal screening, routine screenings, and treatment for long-term conditions include transplants, emergency treatment and end-of-life care.

The hospitals and outpatient care centers market is segmented into General Medical And Surgical Service, Psychiatric And Substance Abuse Services, Specialty (Except Psychiatric and Substance Abuse) Services, Family Planning Centers, Outpatient Mental Health And Substance Abuse Centers, Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) Medical Centers, Kidney Dialysis Centers, Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical and Emergency Centers and All Other Outpatient Care Centers.

