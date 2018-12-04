Global Iron Ore Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Forecast 2025

Iron ore industry analysis says that producers mainly export the products internationally, they prefer integrated road, seaway, rail logistic system for exports. Primary challenge faced is availability of efficient logistics service across the globe. In trade, seaborne is the most preferred iron ore export and import as the benefits it offer include lower economy and cost of scale. It has been registered that with the demand for steel and growing steel manufacturing industry from end-user sectors, the seaborne trade in China accounted for more than half of the share of the global market during the year 2017. It identifies that rising seaborne iron ore trade will drive the iron ore market during the forecast period. The iron ore market 2018 has projected a value of xx Mn, it is anticipated that the global iron ore market size will attain a value of xx Mn with a CAGR of x% by the end of 2025 which holds a value of xx Mn.

Click to Continue Reading on https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/iron-ore-market

Globally, iron is considered an important commodity. The amount of extraction and usage has direct relation with respective country’s GDP. The driving factors include higher industrialization and increasing infrastructure development. Iron ore is extensively used for maritime purpose, automobiles and general industrial application and structural engineering application. Hence, the global iron ore mining market is expected to grow in the near future. Iron ore mining business is known as capital intensive as adequate capital is invested for heavy machinery and equipment essential for mining activities. Different nation’s governments are launching and introducing new policies and perks to pool private investors in the mining business. Advanced technology, liberalization in mining policies and higher mineral prices offer opportunities to the mining sector.

“Higher grade ore premiums are moderating due in part to falling steel prices,” stated Justin Smirk, Senior Economist at Westpac Bank. “With metallurgical coal prices rising, steel mill margins are been squeezed, increasing the attractiveness of cheaper grades of ore.”

Advertisement

“Recycled steel scrap was the basis for 19.5% of Chinese crude steel output in the first half of 2018, a significant five percentage point jump in the year,” Smirk says, citing data from the China Association of Metal Scrap Utilisation.

The global iron ore market is segmented on the basis of types of mines that includes underground mining, surface mining and other which has mixture of surface and underground mines. Another term for surface mining is Open-Pit and Open-Cast mining. This process is comparatively cheaper in extracting iron ore from the ground. Underground mining has two access routes that are made ubder earth surface, one for the ore and other for labor and material.

China is the largest iron-ore producing country, accounting fore more than 45% of iron ore market share of the world’s iron ore production. It is followed by Australia and Brazil. Overall, Asia is envisioned to dominate the iron ore mining market during the forecast period. Rapid development and industrialization are two major factors contributing to the accelerated production of iron ore in this particular region.

One of the biggest name in Iran’s Mineral Production and Supply, announced that it has signed a MOU with industry group Iran Mine House and a private company, to develop six small-scale copper and gold mines. Other prominent key players which are part of major steps and development in iron-ore industry includes BHP Billiton Limited, Northern Iron, Pluton Resources Limited (PLV), Mount Gibson Iron Limited, Beadell Resources Ltd., IMX Resources Limited, Rio Tinto Group, Shree Minerals Ltd., Western Desert Resources Limited, Vale and ArcelorMittal among others.

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Iron Ore Market:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global Iron Ore market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

Request a sample copy of this report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/136

Who should buy this report?

Smart device providers, IoT app and service providers, Integration service providers, Facility management providers, Workplace solution providers and Building management companies looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports. We assist our clients to strategize business decisions and attain sustainable growth in their respective domain. Additionally, we support them with their revenue planning, marketing strategies, and assist them to make decisions before the competition so that they remain ahead of the curve.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave #600

Dallas, TX 75204

Tel: +1-214-884-6068

Email: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com