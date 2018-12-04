Global Integrated Workplace Management Systems Market Size 2025

Integrated workplace management system market size recorded a value of USD xx Mn in 2018, anticipated to upscale to USD xx Mn by end of the year 2025, expanding at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Accurate integrated workplace management system offers effective solutions to handle varied facet of the facilities lifecycle. Most end user industries put this technology into practice due to its competent technical specifications which include improved decision-making for strategic planning which includes increased productivity and expense control among others. This in turn is propelling the demand of integrated workplace management system market in the upcoming years. Integrated Workplace Management System software market is envisioned to be stable in the coming years owing to its analysis capabilities, sustainability and higher adoption by larger companies which need better financial management. Globally, the real estate management solution is expected to register highest growth in the future owing to huge investment in infrastructure developments due to the manufacturing industry.

Moreover, trending adoption of cloud platform across different end use industries has augmented value to this product market. On the flip side, lacking awareness related to the lying importance of facility and workplace management is hampering the growth of the iwms market share in the coming future.

Furthermore, IWMS market is segmented based on solution, end-use industry, service and geography. Another segmentation based on solution type includes environmental and energy management, project management, service management, facility management and real-estate management among others. With the verified records, it’s unveiled that maintenance management application segment accounts highest market share backed by growing need for condition valuation to reduce the downtime of processes. On the basis of service, iwms market has been bifurcated which includes managed and professional services. Sub-category of professional services is inclusive of integration and deployment services, consulting services, support and maintenance services. On the basis of end use industry, market has segmentation mainly into different segment that comprise manufacturing, real-estate, education, telecommunication and IT and healthcare among others.

Geographically, the global iwms market has been divided into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe and Middle- East & Africa (MEA). The Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market is said to be majorly driven by Asia-Pacific region owing to the large number of consumer electronics manufacturers and large-scale industrialization is based in this particular region. Growing adoption of environmental and energy management solution in various government sector in order to accomplish desired goals is driving this product market.

Key Vendor:

IBM Corporation (The U.S), Planon Corporation (The U.S), Infor (The U.S), Oracle Corporation (The U.S), Ioffice Corporation (The U.S), Trimble Navigation Limited (The U.S), Epicor (The U.S) and Indus Systems, Inc. (The U.S)

