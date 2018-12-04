 Functional Food Ingredients Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Functional Food Ingredients Market (by types (vitamins, proteins and amino acids, minerals, prebiotics and probiotics, dietary fiber, carotenoids), health benefits (nutrition, bone, heart health, weight management, gut health, cancer, immunity)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Functional Food Ingredients. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Functional Food Ingredients cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Functional Food Ingredients growth factors.

The forecast Functional Food Ingredients Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Functional Food Ingredients on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global functional food ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

All Foods have certain functions and some nutritional value, while functional foods have more definite and targeted nutritional value for physiological functions than other. A function food is a type of food that has specific nutrients added to it, like vitamins, minerals, fiber or probiotics or prebiotics. In general, this includes anything added for a specific functional purpose. A functional food can have both naturally occurring ingredients that are then boosted or they can have nutrients that aren’t naturally found in them. A functional food helps fulfill nutritional deficiencies if a person is not getting enough of a nutrient. One can consume a functional food to fulfill that need. Some of the common functional foods are Omega-3 enriched eggs, oats, fatty fish, fortified margarines, soy, tomato and tomato products, probiotics, nuts, leafy green and red wine. Each functional food nutrients provide specific health benefits that can help a person to overcome a particular health problem or disease.

Functional foods provide health benefit in addition to macro and micronutrients. These foods are vital in reducing the risk of chronic disease, particularly cancer. With increasing number of health consciousness people, the demand for functional foods is increasing. Moreover, young generation are more inclined towards their fitness and diet and thus include functional food ingredients in their diets, owing to which the demand for the functional food ingredients is increasing. Many fast moving consumer good companies have realized the benefits of functional food ingredients and thus they include these additional nutrients in their products to attract consumers for buying healthy & nutritious food. However, lack of awareness regarding the use of functional foods ingredients in underdeveloped country’s acts as a major constraint in the functional food ingredients market.

Among the regions, North America held the largest market share in the functional food ingredients market. The U.S. is the key country that has the highest market share in this region. The consumers in this region have high awareness about the anti-cancer and health benefits properties of the functional food ingredients. In addition, there is a high popularity of dietary supplements among consumers. These aforementioned factors are responsible for contributing growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific region is witnessed to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for functional food ingredients is increasing in this region owing to growing awareness about functional food ingredients and rising disposable income. Moreover, this region has the highest population owing to which there is a huge possibility of market growth in this region during the forecast period.

The report on global functional food ingredients market covers segments such as, types and health benefits. On the basis of types the global functional food ingredients market is categorized into vitamins, proteins and amino acids, minerals, prebiotics and probiotics, dietary fiber, carotenoids, omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, essential oils, soy protein and others. On the basis of health benefits the global functional food ingredients market is categorized into nutrition, bone health, heart health, weight management, gut health, cancer, immunity and others.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global functional food ingredients market such as, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., Associated British Foods Plc., BASF SE, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke Dsm N.V., Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, Arla Foods and Abott Nutrition.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global functional food ingredients market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of functional food ingredients market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the functional food ingredients market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the functional food ingredients market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

