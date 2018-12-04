Electronic Shutter Technology Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Electronic Shutter Technology Market – Overview

Camera technology has evolved at a considerable pace in the last few years, with new technology and product features being rolled out consistently. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to semiconductor and electronics sector among others, recently published a report on this market. The market for Electronic Shutter Market is expected to develop at an astounding CAGR per cent in the forecast period.

Despite availability of the camera features in smartphones, the hand held professional camera segment is still developing gradually with new features being added consistently to improve on the image quality. Electronic shutters have evolved from manual shutters which included leaf and focal plane shutters. Many of the cameras being launched recently, incorporate electronic shutters. They being increasingly demanded for live view and videos. Growing need for image sensors in biometric systems are further fueling

Industry News

In February 2018, Sony Corporation developed 1.46-megapixel CMOS image sensors equipped with global shutter functions. These new sensors operate at low current and have compact A/D converters which instantly process all the analog signals from exposed pixels to parallel digital signals and store them into digital memory. This architecture helps in eliminating the focal plane distortions for providing global shutter function.

Key players

The prominent players in the market of electronic shutter technology are Sony Corporation (Japan), Himax Technologies Inc. (Taiwan), Galaxycore Inc. (China), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), OmniVision Technologies Inc. (US), Samsung (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) and Apple Inc. (US) among others.

Segmentation

The global electronic shutter technology is segmented on the basis of technology, shuttering techniques, and applications.

By technology, the market is sub-segmented into CMOS sensors and CCD sensors.

By shuttering type, the market is segmented into rolling and global.

By application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, broadcast, automotive, retail, government, and surveillance among others.

Regional analysis

The global market for electronic shutter technology is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the electronic shutter technology market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the electronic shutter technology market during the forecast period. North America has always been at the forefront of innovation and adoption of new technologies. Adoption of drones and access control systems which requires electronic shutter technology for advanced security and surveillance system, high consumer awareness and adoption of advanced technologies for smartphones & DSLR cameras are driving the growth of electronic shutter technology market in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of consumer electronics such as smartphones and cameras in countries such as India, China, and Japan and presence of key market players such as Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and Canon Inc. investing in research and product development.

