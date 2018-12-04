Electric Water Heater Market 2018 Global Share, Trend and Opportunities Forecast To 2018

Excell Reports announces the Electric Water Heater Market research report to introduces a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry- approved market data. Within the near future, the Electric Water Heater Market is expected to lead in terms of rate of growth.

Global electric water heater market was valued approximately USD 15.08 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to grow with 5.9% compound annual growth rate over the forecast period. Electric water heaters are largely installed for household applications such as cooking, washing, bathing, laundry and washing purposes. All the residential applications accounted more than 85% of the total market share in 2016. In a broader scenario, residential sector has been matured in terms of demand & installations, however, commercial places such as hospitals, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and public places are likely to spur huge demand over the coming years. This increase in demand from commercial sector is attributed to the factors such as real estate development, development of tankless water heaters, increasing disposable income, and change in preference towards the superior quality of life.

For Free Sample Copy, click here: https://www.excellreports.com/request-for-sample/?id=4078

The report features:

• Overview of the industry, including definitions, classification and segmentation on the basis of application, product, geography and competitive market share

• All-inclusive assessment of the market

• Industry validated and statistically-supported market data

• Facts and statistics

• Business outlook and developments

• Market forecasts for the projected time frame

• Qualitative analyses (including SWOT analysis), product profiles and commercial developments.

• Key participants, company profiles, market trends, and business strategies

To view the table of contents and know more details please visit: https://www.excellreports.com/product/consumer-retail/global-electric-water-heater-market-size-estimates-and-forecasts-by-storage-type-tank-and-tankless-instantaneous-by-end-use-residential-and-commercial-and-by-region-north-america-europe-asia/

The market has been broadly segmented into storage type, end use and regions. Each of the segment has been further divided as follows:

Storage Type:



§ Tank



§ Tankless / Instantaneous

End-Use



§ Commercial



§ Residential

Regions:



§ North America



o U.S.



o Canada



§ Europe



o UK



o Germany



o France



§ Asia Pacific



o China



o India



o Japan



§ Latin America



o Brazil



o Mexico



§ Rest of the World

Regional Insights:

The research report gives analysis and information according to market segments for example, geographies, application, and industry. The development in the Electric Water Heater has fundamentally increased over the time and this has caused demand for products.

The report shows a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of information from multiple sources. The report additionally maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players involved in the market are; A.O. Smith Corporation, Rheem Manufacturing Company, and Bradford White Corporation. These key players have a strong foothold in the industry due to their wide product offerings and geographical presence. The above-mentioned companies accounted more than 50% of the total market share in 2016. The industry is also experiencing new entrants such as Kenmore and Eemax which are exclusively designing smart tankless water heaters.

Ask for Discount @ https://www.excellreports.com/inquire-for-discount/?id=4078

About Us:

Excell reports is one of the leading distributors of Market Intelligence reports produced by premium publishers. Being a one stop solution for research requirements, our Market Intelligence reports help our clients to keep abreast of thousands of industries all-round the globe. It offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for a wide range of sectors both for the government and private agencies all across the world.

Contact Us:

Mr. Adam Smith

Excell Reports

9701 Wilshire Boulevard 10th Floor

Beverly Hills,

California 90212

Tel – +18448939235

Email : sales@excellreports.com