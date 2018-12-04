CLARION BAGS A TOP SPOT ON CLUTCH’S GLOBAL SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT LEADERS LIST 2018

Clarion Technologies is a leading software development company providing top tech talent for forward-looking small and medium enterprises. We’re thrilled to share that Clarion has now been named as a 2018 Global leader in the Software Development Segment by Clutch across multiple categories including mobile app developers (Android, iOS) and web & software developers (React Native, .NET, PHP, Ruby on Rails, AngularJS, Magento, Shopify, WordPress, Drupal, AR/VR, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Chatbots).

Earlier this year, Clarion was also highlighted on the Clutch list of Top B2B Companies in India. In 2017, Clarion was also on the Clutch list of Top IT Outsourcing companies in the world.

To earn a top spot on a Clutch list, companies must excel in aspects like expertise in a given industry, the ‘ability to deliver’, market presence, the services offered as well as client reviews. In fact, client reviews form the backbone of the Clutch ranking methodology. The Clutch analysts speak directly with the clients of the company and source verified and comprehensive reviews that capture the relevant aspects of their association. Clarion has always managed to cut through the noise and consistently exhibit a strong performance and excellent client reviews on Clutch, right from 2012.

One of the first reviews was over 1000 words.

The 1st review asserted,

“I would recommend them any day of the week. Clarion continued to add advantageous features to the initial system and improve their business model. The team provided a wide range of competent leadership and expertise at each stage of the project, from systems analysts to coding and testing. They also delivered a high level of accountability.”

A recent reviewer stated,

“The quality of the work is fantastic. We’ve had zero complaints and we’re happy with all their work so far. Despite the time difference, Clarion Technologies continues to execute a full array of technological services under a cohesive and communicative team of people, in a timely fashion. Their quality of work has resulted in minimal defects and an expansion of partnership”

These reviews are a testimony to the consistency in quality over all these years.

We’re extremely proud of our team for this accomplishment, and their dedication, expertise and relentless enthusiasm. We are just as grateful for each and every client who trusted us to be their technology partner as we build some ground-breaking digital products together.

To find out more about how Clarion Technologies offers SMBs a powerful and convenient way to build software products and solutions, or to read other reviews, you can visit our Clutch profile

Read about the complete report here – Clutch Global Leaders 2018