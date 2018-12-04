Cheese Ingredient Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2017 – 2027

Cheese is a milk product which is formed by the coagulation of casein, a milk protein. Cheese is consumed everyday all over the world. The global cheese ingredient market is expected to change rapidly due to fast changing patterns of eating across all the globe. The use of cheese is increasing day by day because people all over the world are consuming more fast foods like pizza and burger on daily basis, which is expected to drive the cheese ingredient market in the forecast period. The basic cheese ingredient which is required to make cheese are milk, bacterial culture, enzyme and additives such as cheese salt. The bacterial culture which is used as cheese ingredient are probiotic in nature which is very essential for our body, so the selection bacterial culture has high importance fro he production of cheese. Recently, consumers have also been preferring healthy cheese products with good taste, availability at convenience and use of quality ingredients. Companies are also investing heavily in research and development to innovate new cheese products in order attract the consumers.

Market Segmentation:

Cheese market is segment on the basis of cheese type, ingredients and region. On the basis of cheese type market is segmented into processed cheese and natural cheese. The demand for natural cheese is more due to the benefits it offers such as, it is rich in vitamins, proteins, minerals, healthy bacterial culture (probiotic) and enzymes. On the basis of cheese ingredient the market is segmented into bacterial cultures, milk type (milk cream, powdered milk and fresh milk), milk additives (food colors, cheese salts and others) and enzymes (lipase and rennet). The market of ingredient segment is led by milk, followed by enzyme. The demand for enzymes is high due to the increased shelf life of the enzyme modified cheese makes it a preferred option for the manufacturers. On the basis of region cheese ingredient market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Japan.

Market Regional Outlook: Regional segment for the market of cheese ingredient is divided into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Japan. Among these segment North America is expected to have the major market share globally, as it is the largest exporter and producer of cheese.In North American region the United States is generating the major revenue followed by Canada. In terms of revenue Asia Pacificis also one of the prominent contributor in the cheese ingredient market. New Zealand and Australia has the largest cheese ingredient markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Large scale milk production in countries like India and china has led to low cost production of cheese.

Market Drivers: Rising demand of enzyme modified cheese with longer shelf life coupled with lower price is pushing the growth of cheese ingredient market during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization and increasing food budget have also increased the demand for cheese ingredients. The growing demand from the emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil among others, the market of cheese ingredient is expected to grow at a faster pace in the forecast period. Moreover, the market is also driven by the increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with the ingredients used in the manufacturing of natural cheese.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in cheese ingredientmarket areArla Foods, Fonterra Co-operative Group, CSK Food Enrichment, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Almarai, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Saputo Inc. and Alpura.