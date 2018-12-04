Calcium Propionate Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Calcium Propionate Market (by application (bakery products, beverages, animal feed, packaged food, dairy & frozen desserts and meat, fish, and seafood products), form (liquid and dry)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Calcium Propionate. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Calcium Propionate cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Calcium Propionate growth factors.

The forecast Calcium Propionate Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Calcium Propionate on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global calcium propionate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Calcium propionate is a food additive that acts as an antimicrobial agent. It is used as a preservative in bread and other baked goods. It helps to keep baked goods fresh by preventing mold. It reduces the growth of the bacteria and fungi and helps in increasing the shelf life of the food. Calcium propionate is less toxic as compared to other preservatives. Other preservatives such as sodium propionate are acidic to the eye, mucous membranes and skin. Calcium propionate can also be used as a pesticide for plants. Besides this, it avoids the spread of milk fever disease among cows. It is also used as a feed supplement for animals.

Increasing applications of calcium propionate in food preservative sector are driving the growth of the market. Further, rising consumer preferences for fresh food products and growing health concerns joined with changing consumer lifestyle are also boosting the growth of Calcium Propionate market. Additionally, this market is enormously growing, owing to the increasing inclinations of consumers towards hygiene, and fresh food. Furthermore, it also increases the shelf life of the product. Moreover, on the flip side, the shortage of raw materials and its increasing prices are hampering the production of calcium propionate market.

In terms of geographies, North America accounted for the highest market share in the calcium propionate market. It is one of the largest consumers and exporters of calcium propionate. In North America region factors such as increasing consumption of bakery food, growing concerns regarding food-related health issues and growing demand for ready-to-eat meals are driving the growth of Calcium propionate market in this region. While Asia Pacific region is predictable to be the second-largest market for calcium propionate, followed by North America. Further, in Asia Pacific region growing consciousness concerning calcium propionate and its benefits, and growing inclination towards western consumer lifestyle are indirectly affecting their food and consumption habits in this region. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the market in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global calcium propionate market covers segments such as, application and form. On the basis of application the global calcium propionate market is categorized into bakery products, beverages, animal feed, packaged food, dairy & frozen desserts and meat, fish, and seafood products. On the basis of form the global calcium propionate market is categorized into liquid and dry.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global calcium propionate market such as, The Dow Chemical Company, ABF Ingredients, AB Mauri , Macco Organiques Inc. , Niacet Corporation, A.M. Food Chemical Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Bell Chem, Shandong Tong Tai Wei Run Chemical Co., Ltd. and Kemin Industries.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global calcium propionate market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of calcium propionate market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the calcium propionate market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the calcium propionate market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

