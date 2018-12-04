Bisphenol-A Market Emerging Trends and Technologies Research 2011 to 2021

4th Dec 2018 – Global Bisphenol-A (BPA) Market is segmented on the basis of applications as Epoxy Resins, Polycarbonates and Other Applications. An organic synthetic compound possessing a particular chemical formula that is generally included under the group of diphenylmethane derivatives as well as Bisphenol, with two hydroxyphenyl groups is known as Bisphenol A. It can be defined as a solid which is colorless in nature and has the property of organic solvent solubility. However, it is said to be weak in water solubility. Since ancient times, this particular chemical was extensively put to commercial use owing to its distinctive and beneficial features. It is also popularly known in its abbreviated form that is BPA.

This particular chemical is manufactured in huge quantities for employment particularly to produce polycarbonate plastics and epoxy resins. It is also being utilized in the lining of little food and beverage packaging to preserve food from getting contaminated and to raise its shelf life. Besides that, their employment can also be seen in non-food products. If considered, a small quantity of BPA can move into food and beverages from containers.

It has been proved that BPA-based plastic is quite clear and tough in nature, and it is formed into a variety of common consumer goods, ranging from water bottles, sports equipment, CDs, to DVDs. Epoxy resins that consists of BPA are utilized to line water pipes, as coatings on the inside of various food and beverage cans and in preparing thermal paper just in the similar way it is deployed in sales receipts.

It is said that for most of the customers, the prime source of exposure to BPA is generally via diet. If viewed from other way, air, dust, and water can be considered as other probable sources of exposure. However, studies show that BPA in food and beverages registers for the largest share of daily human exposure in the Bisphenol-A (BPA) Market. It has been estimated that the Bisphenol-A (BPA) Market will witness the highest CAGR in the next couple of years as the scope and applications are widening across various sectors.

Bisphenol-A (BPA) Market is segmented on the basis of geographical location as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. As far as the geography is concerned, North America is currently being considered as the leader of the market and it is anticipated that the region will witness a robust growth in the near future, the reason being rapid technological advancements and augmenting demand from various sectors. The prominent companies that are operating in the Bisphenol-A (BPA) Market include SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hexion, Mitsui Chemicals, LG Chem, and KUMHO P&B CHEMICALS.

