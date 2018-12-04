Autonomous Vehicles Market 2016 Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored 2027

Market Scenario

Autonomous vehicle or driverless car or self-driving car is a new concept of car, which is capable to reading and sensing the environment and operates without human input. Currently, many major players are contributing in the development of semi-autonomous and fully autonomous vehicles. Since, 1980s companies are working on various prototype to make the autonomous vehicle a reality. This market is expected to be US $65.3 billion by the end of forecast period (2016-2027). Currently all the prototypes are being tested in the R&D centers of various automobile company, universities and expected to launch the autonomous vehicles by 2020.

The global market for Autonomous Vehicles Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of 26.2% during the period 2016 to 2027 from USD 3.6 billion in 2015.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are: Google (U.S.), General Motors (U.S.), Volkswagen (Germany), BMW (Germany), Ford Motor Company (U.S.), Baidu (China), Toyota (Japan), Tesla (U.S.), Audi (Germany), Jaguar (U.K.) among others.

Autonomous Vehicles Market Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by sensor : ultrasonic sensors, radar sensors, lidar sensors, image sensors, and others.

: ultrasonic sensors, radar sensors, lidar sensors, image sensors, and others. Segmentation by hardware and software : cameras, communication and telematics, and GPS systems.

: cameras, communication and telematics, and GPS systems. Segmentation by type : semi-autonomous vehicles and fully-autonomous vehicles. Fully autonomous vehicles are further classified in user-operated fully-autonomous vehicles and driverless fully-autonomous vehicles.

: semi-autonomous vehicles and fully-autonomous vehicles. Fully autonomous vehicles are further classified in user-operated fully-autonomous vehicles and driverless fully-autonomous vehicles. Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Autonomous Vehicles Market Global Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of autonomous vehicles market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Since a large number of autonomous vehicles market firms are based in North America, it is one of the leading player in autonomous vehicles market. Moreover, with higher adoption of self-driven vehicles, North America will dominate the autonomous vehicles market. Hence, the key players in the market are constantly innovating and investing in research and development activities in order to create cost-effective product portfolio.

With rapid advancements of Level 0 and Level 1 autonomous vehicles in countries like Germany and U.K.; the Europe region is expected to grow at highest CAGR due to their adoption in mobility services. However, fully autonomous vehicles are expected to dominate the market of Germany by 2027.

Intended Audience

Car Manufacturers

Technology Providers

Car Component Manufactures

Sensor Manufactures

Software Developers

OEMs in automotive Industry

