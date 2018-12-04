Automotive Labels Market 2018: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Overview to 2025

4th Dec 2018 – The Global Automotive Labels Market may be divided by Type of Label, Type of Raw Material, By Type of Mechanism, by Type of Use, by Type of Printing Technology, by Type of Identification Technology and the Area. The Automotive Label is a portion of paper, polymer, cloth, metal, or any additional material attached to an ampule or manufactured goods, on which is transcribed or in print facts about the Automobile. Facts in print straight on an ampule or object may likewise be measured as labeling. The marketplace for automotive labels is increasing owing to growing demand in the wrapping and automobile productions in addition to the growing demand for environmentally friendly labels manufacturing methods. Yet, changing ecological directives through areas may act as a limitation to the progress of the automotive labels market.

The division of the Automotive Labels Industry on the source of Type of Label spans Dome labels, Branding labels, Warning & safety labels, Asset labels and the others such as nameplates, inventory tags, and VIN labels. The division of the Automotive Labels Industry on the source of Type of Raw Material spans Polypropylene [PP], Polyethylene terephthalate [PET], Polyvinyl chloride [PVC], Polyurethane [PU], Polyethylene [PE], Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene [ABS], Polycarbonate[PC], and others such as metal, paper &paperboard.

The division of the Automotive Labels Market on the source of Type of Mechanism spans Heat transfer, Glue-applied, Pressure-sensitive, In-mold and others like wrap around. The division of the Automotive Labels Market on the source of Type of Use spans Engine component labels, Interior labels, Exterior labels, and Others like mechanical automotive constituents excluding engine portions.

The division of the Automotive Labels Market on the source of Type of Printing Technology spans Offset, Digital printing, Screen printing, Flexography and others like gravure and letterpress printing. The division of the Automotive Labels Industry on the source of Type of Identification Technology spans Barcode, Hologram, RFID and Others like color coding.

The division of the Automotive Labels Market on the source of Area spans North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico], South America [Argentina, Brazil, Rest of South America], Europe [Italy, France, England, Rest of Europe], Asia-Pacific [Japan, India, China, and Rest of Asia Pacific] Middle East & Africa [ Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa], and Rest of Middle East & Africa. As per the source of important areas, the market for automotive labels is divided into the areas such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The little labor prices, developing financial circumstances, and brilliant grip on the automotive sector have frolicked an important part in the progress of the automotive labels in the area of Asia-Pacific.

The area of Asia Pacific is estimated to be the biggest marketplace for Automotive Labels and is likely to be top the market by the completion of the predicted era owing to growing demand of smart labels and ecological anxieties for well-organized labels manufacturing methods in this area. Emerging nations for example India, China, Brazil, and South Africa are the important marketplaces owning abundant prospective for automotive labels in the area of Asia Pacific. Some of the important companies operating in the Automotive Labels market on the international basis include UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Barry-Wehmiller Companies Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Precision Contract Manufacturing, 3M, H.B. Fuller, Dunmore, Lewis Labels Products Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Adhesive Research, Inc., ImageTek Labels, and Sika AG.

Market Segment:

Global Automotive Labels market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

CCL Industries (CA)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Tesa SE (DE)

UPM (FI)

3M (US)

SATO (JP)

Weber Packaging (US)

Identco (US)

Grand Rapids Label (US)

OPT label (CN)

System Label (IE)

ImageTek Labels (US)

Cai Ke (CN)

Polyonics (US)

Lewis Label Products (US)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pressure Sensitive Label

Glue-applied Label

Heat Transfer Label

In-mold Label

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Interior Applications

Exterior Applications

Engine Component applications

Other

