Automotive Engine Brackets Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Automotive engine brackets are the rigid brackets or clamps by which the engine is fixed to the body of vehicle. These are usually made in such a way that they separate the transmission of vibration from frame to engine or vice versa. To accomplish finest vibration isolation for powertrains, a mounting system is useful in order to mount the powertrain. The bracketing systems provide isolation that in turn minimizes the transferred forces to/from the engine to the chassis. Moreover, it also inhibits engine bounce produced from shocked excitation. This goal is realized by making the damping and stiffness of the mounting system amplitude and frequency dependent.

Engine brackets or engine mounts are primarily used to secure the engine to the chassis of the vehicle. A bracket with extraordinary damping rate or high stiffness can produce low vibration conduction at low frequency;however, its performance might be poor at high frequency. Moreover, low damping and low stiffness will give rise to low noise levels while inducing high vibration transmission. A balance is needed to achieve stability between engine bounce and engine isolation. The mount stiffness shall be very low to achieve low vibration conduction. Lower damping is also necessary for lower transmissibility at upper frequency range. To deal with these technological innovations, manufacturers across the globe are investing heavily on research and development activities. Growing consumer demand for new-edge technologies in automobiles is likely to propel the overall automotive engine brackets market.

The global automotive engine brackets market can be segmented by type, vehicle type, and geography. On the basis of type of automotive engine brackets, the market can be trifurcated into passive elastomeric brackets, hydraulic bracket, and active engine bracket. Elastomeric brackets are primarily made up of rubber. Since its inception, many changes have taken place over the years, to increase the performance of the elastomeric brackets. For appropriate vibration isolation, these brackets are designed for the obligatory elastic stiffness in all directions. The elastomeric bracket segment is likely to account for the maximum share of the global automotive engine brackets market owing to their cost effectiveness, low maintenance and their compact nature. The active engine bracket segment is likely to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. In active vibration control, a neutralizing dynamic force is generated by one or multiple actuators to subdue the transmission of the disturbance force. A general active mount system consists of a passive mount (hydraulicorelastomeric), a force generating actuator, an electronic controller and a structural vibration sensor. These systems, working together, enhance functionality of the system and offer more efficiency than other systems.

The automotive engine brackets market can also been segmented by vehicle type into passenger car, heavy commercial vehicle (HCV), light commercial vehicle (LCV), and others. The passenger car segment is likely to hold a significant share of the market, in terms of volume owing to the rising demand for high-quality natural rubber for engine brackets with extraordinary load-carrying and vibration thwarting capability.

In terms of geography, the global automotive engine bracketsmarket can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a considerable rate in the global automotive engine brackets market in the coming years owing to the rising demand for fuel-efficient and high-power engines in the region. Moreover, surge in manufacturing facilities in this region is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.

The key players operating in the global automotive engine brackets market are ACE International, Ridon Auto Parts Co., Ekko-rubber, Xiamen Woricha Auto Parts Co., Ltd., Xiamen Woricha Auto Parts Co., Ltd., and Kavo B.V. among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

