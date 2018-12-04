Aussizz Group and GetMyPolicy Announce New Strategic Venture to provide Overseas Health Insurance for Australia

Aussizz Group is proud to announce the beginning of a new venture with an online portal called GetMyPolicy.Online to provide Overseas Health Insurance for all Australian Visas.

Founded in 2009, with 20k+ satisfied clients and 400+ staff, Aussizz Group has soared to the highest peak of success in the line of Australia Immigration and Education Consultancy throughout the globe. Aussizz Group has given the best solution and services in Visa and Immigration procedures for those who wish to study, work or settle in Australia. The 25+ RMA agents have set standards of excellence in satisfying the clients’ desires of migrating abroad.

Overseas Health Insurance is another crucial factor to dwell upon for the Visa applicants planning to go to Australia. The Department of Home Affairs have made it mandatory for the 500 and 485 visas to have an appropriate Health Insurance as a requirement for the visa application to be granted. GetMyPolicy.Online is an online platform where the applicant can compare and choose among the widest range of policies from the topmost Australian and Government approved Health Insurance Providers like AHM, Allianz, Australian Unity, Bupa, Iman, Medibank, and Nib.

GetMyPolicy.Online provides Health Insurance plans for all the Australian visas including- Student visa (subclass 500), Non-working visas (Travel/Holiday- subclass 600, 601, 651), and Working Visas (subclass 485, 489, 482, 457, 476, 472) etc. The applicant can compare and choose the plan which suits their needs and budget, and familial status.

With this collaboration, the applicants carrying out their visa application at Aussizz Group can now directly buy Health Insurance Policy from GetMyPolicy.Online and thereby becoming the one-stop-shop for fulfilling all Visa requirements at once.

About Aussizz Group:

Established in 2009, Aussizz Group has spread its branches with 19 offices worldwide. With, a dedicated team of expert professionals with expertise in Visa and Immigration procedures, Aussizz Group have become one of the top Immigration and Education Consultants. We have excellent proficiency in Permanent Residency visa procedures, student visa, business visa, visitor visa, employer visa, sponsored visa, skilled migration visa and partner visa for Australia.

