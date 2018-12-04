Atexsports Kinesiology Tape of Refill Pack usages and Taping tips of General Application & Stretching intensity rules in Korea

Ever since Olympians and professional athletes made the tape become famous, today it is widely accepted by medical practitioners and athletes worldwide to treat and prevent injuries. The SportsTex Tape is a very thin, porous, stretchy cotton fabric that bonds to the skin to treat, prevent, and protect the body before, during, and after various injuries.

ST E350R – Refill Pack

• Size: each roll 5cm x 5m (2” x 16.4’ )

• Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane

• Colors: ST-Black, ST-Blue, ST-Pink, STC-Beige, US-Flag, Camo-Gray and other seasonal colors.

Description

Economical Refill Pack of 6 rolls for our bestselling re-usable, re-windable Eco-Case dispenser. Our refill roll’s core size is designed to fit our Eco-Case dispenser. ST-U350(paper box) rolls or rolls from other brand will not fit in our Eco-Case. Save environment and your money by re-using your Eco-Case and pay less for the refill rolls. Available in solid colors and cool design patterns.

All SportsTex cotton Kinesiology Tapes are designed to mimic human skin to allow full range of motion to enhance your performance. Latex free, Hypo-allergenic, Water resistant (You can sweat, shower or swim with it), and can last up to 5 days if properly used.

Please read our Taping Tips section for information on how to use and prolong the tape lifespan

Skin Preparation

Application area should be clean, dry, non-oily and if possible, non-hairy. Avoid open wound or doubtful skin condition areas including acne or areas with skin problems. To ensure efficient adhesion and avoid premature peeling, make sure your hands are also clean and avoid contaminating the adhesive backing with your hand's oil, dust, or other debris.

General Application & Stretching intensity rules

Prepare your tape strips according to the length appropriate for each application area cut the corners of tape in rounded shape to prevent premature peeling. Also avoid finishing both ends of taping on a frequently bending body areas or where your clothing will keep rubbing it off. Reserve at least 1 inch of tape on both ends for anchoring purposes without applying any stretching. When applying the tape, anchor one end of the tape first, at least an inch without stretching. With minimal stretching (not the tape but skin should be stretched), apply small portions of the tape at a time to the desired skin area by gradually peeling off the backing paper. Tear off the remainder backing paper.