API Management Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2022

The method of publishing, documenting and overseeing application programming interfaces in a secure, scalable environment can be defined as API management. The main motive of API management is to allow an organization that publishes an API to monitor the interface’s lifecycle and the needs of developers.

Also, Web APIs are the medium to make company’s digital assets consumable to any channel which has a current or a future need. It helps companies to make best out of the digital core which has been developed over million years through investments of billions of dollars.

Mobility and app proliferation, increasing number of mobile subscribers, the rise of social media, growing demand for private and public APIs, growing popularity of Web APIs, advancements of the Internet of Things and Big Data and as well as cost & feature benefits are the factors driving the API Management Market.

Also, system integrators, digital transformation, SOA and PaaS integrations are the factors which are expected to boost the API management market over the forecast period, 2016-2022. Data security, legacy investments in SOA and performance monitoring by skilled professionals are hampering the growth of the overall market.

Key Players:

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Akana, Inc. (U.S.)

• CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

• Cloud Elements, Inc. (U.S.)

• Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Co. (U.S.),

• Mashape Inc. (U.S.),

• MuleSoft, Inc. (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.), RedHat,

• Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany)

Study Objectives of Global API Management Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global API Management market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the global API Management market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by component, service, deployment and region.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share because of technological advancements and presence of various cloud service providers in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2016-2022 majorly due to growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions, emerging technologies such as internet of things, big data and analytics.

Intended Audience:

• API Management Manufacturers

• Distributors

• Research firms

• Consultancy firms

• Software Developers

• Vendors

• Semiconductor Manufacturers

