Advanced Parenteral Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends, Investment Feasibility Analysis Report 2025

4 December 2018 – Global Advanced Parenteral Drug Delivery Devices Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming years. Parenteral drug delivery systems are those devices that inject the medicine doses other than oral route. Parenteral administration route is coined as the most common and efficient for drug delivery of active drug substances with poor bio-availability and drugs with a narrow therapeutic index. For parenteral drug delivery to be an efficient and effective treatment it is often appropriate to uphold systemic drug levels within the therapeutically effective concentration range in cases of long treatment. Overall, the technique seeks to optimize therapeutic index by enabling immediate drug due to the systemic pool in desired quantities.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of Advanced Parenteral Drug Delivery Devices Market include rise in number of biological products and establishment of new biosimilars. Also, the development of advanced drug delivery technologies for delivery of technological products adds to the market growth. Also, the rising demand from healthcare industry and rise in diseases and increasing concerns for health is another factor driving positive growth for Advanced Parenteral Drug Delivery Devices Market.

Based on segmentation by product, the Advanced Parenteral Drug Delivery Devices Market includes prefillable syringes, injectors cartridges, hypodermic syringes and IV catheters. Based on segmentation by Advanced Parenteral Drug Delivery Devices Industry include central nervous system agents, respiratory agents, hormone & related agents, cardiovascular agents, anti-infective agents, nutritional agents and genito-urinary agents.

Geographically, Advanced Parenteral Drug Delivery Devices Industry spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions accounted for a major share in the estimated period and is expected to continue growing in the forthcoming years. North America and Europe is likely to dominate the sector owing to rise in medical infrastructure and health concerns. The key players in the Advanced Parenteral Drug Delivery Devices Market include Amgen, Baxter, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Hoffman-La Roche, Dickinson, Boston Scientific, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Becton, AptarGroup and AG Pfizer Incorporated.

