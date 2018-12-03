Vascular Patches Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2018 to 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting added a, “Vascular Patches Market Report, By Material, Application, End Users and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024” Vascular patch is produced from polyester-urethane and is characterized by an excellent biocompatibility and provides long-term mechanical stability. The elastic material ensures minimum suture hole bleeding and a compliance, which is unmatched by any other synthetic patch.

Vascular Patches Market Analysis:

The vascular patches market has a developing potential owing to the continuous technological advancement in the healthcare sector and growing geriatric population.

The major factors driving the vascular patches market are the increasing population under the risk vascular diseases and rising number of vascular surgeries across the world.

Vascular Patches Market Segmentation Based On:

By Material:

1. Biologic vascular patches

2. Synthetic vascular patches

By Application:

1. Carotid endarterectomy

2. Open repair of abdominal aortic aneurysms

3. Vascular bypass surgery

4. Other

By End User:

1. Hospitals & clinics

2. Ambulatory surgical centres

By Geography:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Rest of the World

Leading Partners of Vascular Patches Market:

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc, Baxter, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc, Admedus, CryoLife, Inc, C. R. Bard, Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Labcor Laboratórios Ltda, TERUMO CORPORATION and among others.

