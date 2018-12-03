Transformer Monitoring Systems (TMS) Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2018 – 2024

TMS is defined as a group of components built together in order to sense and monitor various parameters of a pole-mounted transformer or ground transformer that are vital to its functionality. This device is attached to the lines of an existing transformer with minimal effort; it remains non-intrusive to lines and its components. TMS has the capability of monitoring the transformer’s voltage, current, temperature, and the phase angle. Voltage sensor consists of a plate, an op-amp, two capacitors, and four resistors. TMS is a real time mounting device that monitors a single transformer.

This device paves way for a smarter grid system technology to lower electrical downtime of a power generation unit. TMS accurately and effectively reads/records valuable information about pole mounted and grounded transformers. This information is shared over the wireless connections to a central hub computer located at the transfer stations of sub-stations. It detects failure in power lines.

The problems in methods for powering the device and monitoring the transformer’s parameters have been overcome through the usage of induction coils. The voltage passage through the induction coils have the tendency to escalate from the permissible values due to fluctuating current. Voltage regulators are thus used to control the voltage and keep it under the permissible limits. Diodes incorporated with AP1186 standard regulators are used with a battery backup in case of power failure in order to achieve the desired results in voltage regulations. TMS is a safe and easy approach to help combat any loss in power over the lines and any power shortages through its preventive monitoring measures. TMS is kept near a high power line that emits strong electrical and magnetic fields.

Power to the TMS device is critical, as voltage, current, and temperature have to be maintained under the permissible limits. Excessive voltage, current, and temperature can destroy the internal components. Sensors of the TMS read voltage and current across the line and the temperature inside the transformer. The sensors then transmit the information to logical components of the system. Wireless technology helps in passage of information to other TMS devices or to the central hub facility. Computer programing is the final last aspect of a TMS device. It helps view information about transformers received by wireless units. The program also provides sight (screen flashing animations) and hearing alerts (siren blasting through speakers).

The TMS market can be segmented based on type of transformer (pole mounted transformer and ground transformer), method of powering TMS system (solar, battery powered, induction coil, and others), application (distribution transformers, power transformers, and others) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the leading market for TMS. Presence of large number of developing economies, high capacity addition plans, and enactment of supportive policies (tax incentives) are likely to drive the TMS market.

