Sun Care Market Size to 2025 Analysis by Applications and Types

3rd December 2018– Global Sun Care Market is segmented, by Type into Sun Protection, SPF 50+, After Sun, Self-Tanning, SPF 6-14, SPF 15-30, SPF 30-50. To avoid sunburn or render protection against harmful rays of the sun (UV rays); sun care products are used. They are in the form of cream gel lotion and sprays among others. Squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma among others are used to prevent skin cancers. These products are also used for preventing aging of the skin and wrinkles.

The need for sun protection, which is backed by the increasing concern about the risk of the skin cancer, is also stoking the growth of the sun care market. However, increasing popularity of the BB/CC and the other beauty creams are inhibiting the widespread adoption of the sun care products. Besides, the sunscreen market is suffering from slow burn; a blurring line between skin care and the sun care and these factors are challenging traditional sun protection brands.

The skin whitening products have sun protection in them as the fairer skin is more vulnerable to sun burn than the darker skin tone. The measurement of amount of UV rays that enter the skin that is the sun protection factor (SPF) like SPF 15. SPF 15 implies that 1/15th of the harmful radiation will enter the skin. The broad spectrum sunscreens block nominal UVA rays as compared to Conventional sunscreens. The SPF 30-50 segment dominated the global sun care market in 2015, as these products usually offer the perfect compromise between the high prices of the premium products and the relatively lower efficiency of cheaper ones. The 30-50 products are expected to account for around more than half of the global sun protection products market. Sun Care Market is segmented, by Form into Wipes, Spray, Colored, Cream, Gel, Lotion, Powder, Liquid.

The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin American region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.Sun protection products that offer specialized protection against the ionizing solar radiation have become the popular. Sun Care Market Key Players include Beiersdorf AG, Group Clarins, Johnson & Johnson, Coty Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., L’oreal, Bioderma Laboratories, Estee Lauder, Burt’s Bees and Unilever among others.

