Spa Manhattan Announces Best Cleansing Facial in Manhattan & Best Manicures in Manhattan

New York, November 26, 2018 — Dyanna Spa is well-known for offering quality beauty treatments for both men and women at an affordable cost. Now, they have introduced some remarkable beauty treatments, which are aimed at offering deep cleansing and retain the facial beauty for a long lasting impression.

According to the spokesperson of the Spa, the Best Cleansing Facial in Manhattan is now available at their spa for all women customers. The deep pore cleansing facial could be the best treatment for women facing the problem of oily skin, acne and others. This facial is suitable for all skin types and can be ideal for the white head or black head treatment. The spokesperson reveals that they have a team of estheticians to offer this deep pore cleansing treatment. First, the skin of the customer is cleansed and purified and then the deep pore facial is provided that offers the best results.

The Spa has also introduced the Best eyebrow microblading in Manhattan for women to get thick and beautifully shaped eyebrows. The spokesperson reveals that the microblading is a kind of semi-permanent cosmetic treatment, which can create and fill in eyebrows for a woman to achieve a beautiful facial appearance. This is a semi-permanent treatment that can last up to 2 years and more, and one may need occasional touch ups only. The estheticians of the Spa use handheld sterilized tools to implant pigments and draw natural hairs in those customized pigments. The spokesperson states that the process is not as painful as tattoo piercing and one can witness remarkable results after the treatment.

Besides offering a host of result-driven facial treatments, Dyanna Spa is also the Best Nail Salon in Manhattan, offering both traditional and innovative pedicures and manicures at the best prices. The spa has the recognition of offering an ultimate nail care for both men and women to look very best. The pedicure and manicure involve wax and paraffin applications, which can dramatically improve the beauty of hands and feet of any customer.

For the Best Manicures in Manhattan, Dyanna Spa is the best place for all men and women. The spa has professional manicurists and uses the best quality products to offer a flawless manicure service.

One can check the complete range of facial beauty treatments and nail salon services by visiting the website https://dyannaspa.com.

About Dyanna Spa

Dyanna Spa has been working for past 25 years, offering top tier quality services to the clients. The goal of the company is to offer salon and spa services by highly trained staff at cheaper prices so that clients can attain the pampering more frequently. It offers varied services for both men and women such as facials, manicures and pedicures, body treatments, hair removal services, massages and skin care services.

For Media Enquiry –

Contact Person:

Telephone: (212)213-0011

Email: info@dyannaspa.com

Website: https://dyannaspa.com