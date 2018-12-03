Polystyrene Market – Industry Shares, Market Strategies and Key Players 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Polystyrene Market (by type (expandable polystyrene foam and extruded polystyrene foam) and by applications (Building & constructions, Packaging, Consumer appliances, others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Polystyrene. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Polystyrene cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Polystyrene growth factors.

The forecast Polystyrene Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Polystyrene on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.

The global polystyrene market is expected grow at a CAGR of 5% over the period of 2017 to 2023. market is driven by rapid industrialization and growing end use applications’ industry. Polystyrene, thermoplastic resin is a solid or foamed plastic formed by emulsion polymerization of styrene. It is one of the most commonly used plastics due to its large availability and economic per unit price. This is characterized by its improved resistance to acids, oils and alcohols. The global polystyrene market is driven by rapid industrialization and growing end use applications’ industry. Furthermore, rapid economic growth in emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil and others is expected to boost the market for polystyrene over the forecast period 2017 – 2023. Moreover, economy prices and availability of polystyrene in bulk is anticipated to support the growth in this market over the forecast period. However, growing environmental concerns is one of the prime challenges/restraining factors in this market as polystyrenes are slowly biodegradable. Reach is expected to play a crucial role in the European market for polystyrene market.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/732

Segment Covered

The report segments the global polystyrene market by type and by applications. The Types include expandable polystyrene foam and extruded polystyrene foam; and on the basis of applications the market is segmented as building & constructions, packaging, consumer appliances and others.

Geographic coverage and analysis

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (including Latin America and MENA). Among the geographies Asia Pacific is the largest market and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers/suppliers of Polystyrene. The report profiles leading players in this market including The Dow Chemicals Company, Total Petrochemicals, BASF Corporation, Totalfina Elf, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation, Videolar S/A., ACH Foam Technologies Llc , Chevron Phillips Company., Ineos Styrenics, and Alpek SAB DE CV .

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/global-polystyrene-market