Middle East And Africa Brown Sugar Market to show a lucrative CAGR of 5.85 % during the forecast period 2018 -2023- Market Data Forecast

Middle East and Africa Brown Sugar Market Overview

Brown Sugar is a sucrose sugar product with a distinctive brown color due to the presence of molasses. The presence of molasses gives a soft texture. Brown sugar is crystalline sucrose combines with molasses. It is either an unrefined or partially refined soft sugar consisting of sugar crystals with some residual molasses content (natural brown sugar), or it is produced by the addition of molasses to refined white sugar..

The rising demand for bakery products in urban areas is likely to be a major driver for the global brown sugar market. The driving factors of Middle East and Africa Brown Sugar market are the growth of the food and beverages industry in urban areas in recent times. The demand for beverages in particular has increased dramatically due to the growing demand from urban areas, where sweetened beverages have become increasingly popular, and is going to be a key driver for the brown sugar market in the forecast period. The growing demand for energy drinks and fruit-flavored or fruit-based beverages is likely to remain a key driver for the brown sugar market, since the molasses content of brown sugar and its brown color usually make it unpopular for using it as table sugar in households.

Middle East and Africa Brown Sugar Forecast Report (2018-2023)

Middle East and Africa Brown Sugar Market Value was worth USD 2.5 Billion in 2018 and estimated to reach USD 3.33 Billion by the end of 2023 with a growing potential at a CAGR of 5.85 %.

Middle East and Africa Brown Sugar Market Segmentation

The Middle East & Africa Brown Sugar market is segmented on the basis of type, application and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is segmented into brown sugar and dark brown sugar. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into bakery, confectionary, ice creams and beverages. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarkets and super markets, convenience stores, retailers and speciality stores.

Based on geography, the Brown Sugar market is divided into Middle East and Africa regions. Factors such as growing consumption of sweetened drinks and growing sugar production are expected to propel the market growth in the region.

