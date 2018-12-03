Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Market worth $24,385 Million by 2019

The report “Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Market by Technology Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, Energy Platforms, Energy Analytics, Meter Data Management, EMIS, PLCS, & DRMS), by Hardware, by Services and by Industry – Global Forecast to 2019” defines and segments the market on the basis of technology solutions, hardware’s, services, and industry with in-depth analysis and forecasting of market size. It also identifies drivers and restraints for this market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges.

[188 Pages Report] The Industrial Energy Management System Market is expected be $12,560.0 million in 2014 and forecasted to be $24,385.0 million by 2019 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% for 2014 to 2019.

MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global Industrial Energy Management System Market by technology solutions, hardware’s, services, industry and regions. The market research report analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potential, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices in this market.

On the basis of technology solution:

• supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

• programmable logic controls (PLC)

• distributed control system (DCS)

• energy platform

• energy analytics

• meter data management (MDM)

• energy management information system (EMIS)

• peak load control system (PLCS)

• demand response management solution (DRMS)

On the basis of hardware:

The communication network includes

• Ethernet switches

• Gateways

• Routers

• Repeaters

• Bridges

Industrial hardware’s include

• Smart meters

• Heating

• Ventilating

• Air-Conditioning (HVAC)

• Load control switches (LCS)

• Transmitters

• Human machine interface (HIM)/operator panels

• Others (breakers, and switch gears)

On the basis of service:

• system integrators

• consulting

• Support and maintenance services.

On the basis of industry:

• Automotive

• Cement

• electronic

• food and beverages

• metal manufacturing

• mining and minerals

• oil and gas

• paper and pulp

• petrochemical

• utility

On the basis of geographical regions:

• North America (NA)

• Europe

• Latin America (LA)

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The Industrial Energy Management System Market has been applied to the process and manufacturing sector since past few years. But its proper implementation was seen after the introduction of ISO 50001:2011 Energy Management System guideline in 2011. Many other standards were also introduced in past decade for the same purpose and many of the standards were implemented as the regional standards by the local governments. The standards lay down the requirements establishing, executing, upholding and enhancing an energy management system. The purpose of introducing the standard was to enable an industrial plant to adhere methodical way in accomplishing persistent enhancement of energy functioning, including energy efficiency, wastage reduction, energy usage and utilization.

MarketsandMarkets has broadly segmented the IEMS market by technology solutions such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), programmable logic controls (PLC), distributed control system (DCS), energy platform, energy analytics, meter data management (MDM), energy management information system (EMIS), peak load control system (PLCS), and demand response management solution (DRMS). The IEMS market is also segmented on the basis of industry such as automotive, cement, electronic, food and beverages, metal manufacturing, mining and minerals, oil and gas, paper and pulp, petrochemical, and utility. And also by regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).

NA is expected to have the highest market share in terms of revenue for the global IEMS market. While, APAC is expected to show a potential growth terms of highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for overall forecasted period due to the technological advancement and leading manufacturing players concentrating toward the region for expansion. MEA and LA markets are showing are too pushed toward the growth phase of IEMS hence could be the best market for investment for next five years.

The report also draws the competitive landscape of the IEMS market, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the technological and marketing strategies that the key players are adopting in order to gain an edge over their competitors. The key strategies followed by most companies in the IEMS market are innovative technologies, customized solutions and acquiring relatively small domain expert players. The leading players in this market are ABB Ltd, CISCO System, Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Emerson Electric Company, EnerNOC, Inc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG,.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the IEMS market to grow from $12,560.0 million in 2014 to $24,385.0 million by 2019. In terms of regions, North America and Europe are expected to be the biggest markets in terms of revenue contribution, while Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are expected to experience increased market traction, during the forecast period.

Browse 89 market data tables and 94 figures spread through 188 pages and in-depth TOC on “Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Market by Technology Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, Energy Platforms, Energy Analytics, Meter Data Management, EMIS, PLCS, & DRMS), by Hardware, by Services and by Industry – Global Forecast to 2019” .

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-energy-management-system-market-23818560.html

