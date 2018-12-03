In Vivo Imaging Systems Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2017-2027

In vivo imaging system can be broken down into in vivo which means performed in living organism and imaging systems which means visual representation system. In other words it can be defined as the technique used for biological imaging in order to study the cellular activity and the effects of drugs in various diseases. It can be subdivided into morphological imaging systems and molecular imaging systems. High-frequency micro-ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) scan and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) constitute to morphological imaging systems whereas fluorescence, bioluminescence, single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and positron emission tomography (PET) constitute to Molecular Imaging systems. In vivo Imaging systems can be used for both animals and Humans depending upon the purpose of use. Usually in vivo imaging systems are used in research laboratories to study the activity of a drug on the animals like albino mice albino rats etc. These small animal imaging consist of full body scan and targeted scan. Full body scan is popularly followed imaging method as it is economic and hence can be used for commercialization and regular validation of new drugs. Small animal In vivo imaging includes the measurement and classification of molecular level biological process that are used to study the specific targeted drugs. Small animal In vivo imaging consist of micro MRI, micro CT, micro PET, micro SPECT, digital angiography, x-ray imaging and magnetic particle imaging. Human In vivo Imaging systems are used to study the deformity or the disorder caused to the humans that may be disease induced, congenital or trauma induced. The imaging systems used here are similar to that in animals like CT Scan, PET scan, SPECT scan, MRI scan etc.

In vivo Imaging Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Technological advancement of imaging systems, rise in the rate of adoption of multi-modality imaging systems in clinical and preclinical research studies, growth in the acceptance of preclinical imaging for drug discovery and development process, growing awareness about the benefits of early disease diagnosis are some of the crucial parameters driving the current Imaging markets. A number of factors such as high implementation cost of sophisticated clinical and preclinical imaging systems, High cost of maintenance, low life span of accessories used are restricting the growth of the global imaging market.

In vivo Imaging Systems Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the In vivo Imaging Systems Market is segmented into the following:

Monitoring Drug Treatment Response

Bio Distribution Studies

Cancer Cell Detection

Biomarkers

Longitudinal Studies

Epigenetics

Based on technology, In vivo Imaging Systems Market is segmented into the following:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Digital Angiography

Ultrasound

Nuclear Imaging

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Single Photon Emission Computerized Tomography (SPECT)

Optical Imaging (OI)

Bioluminescence Imaging

Cerenkov Luminescence Imaging

Others

Ultrasound Imaging

Computerized Tomography (CT)

Based on end user, the in vivo imaging systems market can be segmented into following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Pharmaceutical Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Educational research institutes

Based on geography, the in vivo Imaging Systems market is segmented into following:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa)

In vivo Imaging Systems Market: Overview

The in vivo market has some well establish technology, but on and off there are some of the technological advancement taking place in the market. In case of MRI the currently used technology for diagnostic purpose ranges from 1.5 T to 3 T, for human clinical studies 9.4 T and animal clinical studies 21. T.

The combination of PET-MRI at 9.4 T is operational since 2009, but presently only brain can be imaged such high magnetic field strengths.

In vivo Imaging Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America market is a leader for In vivo imaging systems followed by the European market. Research Institutes and Pharmaceutical companies, growing usage for in vivo imaging system and technological advancements, rising awareness and applications of functional imaging that are factors driving market growth. Asia-Pacific market is also growing at fastest pace due to growing number of research institutes, increasing number of funds given by government for research and rising industry-academia partnerships for small animal research and increasing medical tourism.

In vivo Imaging Systems Market: Key Players

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications. The key players in the in vivo imaging system market include Bruker Corporation, Life Technologies Corporation, Miltenyi Viotech GmbH, Biosacan, Inc., Gamma Meddica, Targeson, Inc., Sanco Medical, Aspect Imaging, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Perkin Elmer, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation and Siemens AG.