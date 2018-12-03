Holiday Deals on RESTOP Commodes with Supplies

Fully stocked systems give instant access to portable sanitation.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Through December 13, 2018, RESTOP’s popular commodes with supplies are on sale as part of the company’s holiday specials. The commodes, which come complete with everything needed for instant sanitation on the go, make perfect gifts for hikers, anglers, truckers, boaters, athletes and more.

RESTOP offers two versions of its convenient commode system:

• RS306 Commode with Supplies: This fully-stocked commode system includes a sturdy commode base with full-size foam toilet seat, a top-locking gamma lid, 12 liquid waste bags that absorb a full 20 ounces of urine, and six solid and liquid waste bags that safely contain and neutralize human waste and can be disposed of in regular trash receptacles. During the holiday sale, the commode is just $75, down from $95.

• RS510 Commode with Supplies: Like its counterpart, the RS306, this is a complete commode system with sturdy base, comfortable full-size seat, lid, and ten solid and liquid waste bags. Right now, the set is on sale for $70, down from $90.

These environmentally friendly commodes allow users to “pack in, pack out,” in accordance with Leave No Trace principles, making them ideal presents for the sustainably-minded. And the waste bags can be safely disposed of in any regular trash receptacle.

To take advantage of these holiday specials, visit the RESTOP website at www.Restop.com.

About RESTOP

RESTOP is a division of American Innotek, a privately-held company. RESTOP specializes in the design and manufacture of innovative, portable human waste disposal products. Its manufacturing facility is located in Southern California. For more information about RESTOP solutions, visit www.Restop.com.

