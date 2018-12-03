Global In-Memory Database Market to reach a market size of $7.7 Billion by 2022

According to a new report, Global In-Memory Database Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the In-Memory Database is expected to attain a market size of $7.7billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of

19.6% during the forecast period.

Superior data processing speed, cost effective RAM prices, and massive amount of data being generated from various industries would be the major drivers for the market growth during the forecast period. The

global in-memory database market is segmented into application, data type, processing type, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region. Based on applications, the transaction segment is the major

segment with maximum market share, as the segment has gained significant importance among corporates and enterprises. The fast growing e-commerce industry has driven the trend of cashless payments mode

across the world, which is a major factor driving the transaction application. Based on processing type, the Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) processing is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the

forecast period. OLAP systems are typically used for Business Intelligence (BI) and reporting, business process management, sales management, and forecasting.

On-premises deployment model is a highly preferred model as compared to the on-demand deployment model. The on-premises deployment model is a platform offering confidentiality and privacy parameters enabling

companies to have a full control of the data; therefore, organizations mostly are adopting the on-premises deployment model.

Regionally, North America would be the leading region with maximum market share. The APAC region on the contrary would be a region with tremendous growth opportunities, and would grow at the highest CAGR

during the forecast period.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing

factors of the In-Memory Database have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, CA,

Inc., Teradata Corporation, Tableau Software, Inc. and Kognitio Ltd.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-in-memory-database-market

