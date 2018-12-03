Global In-Memory Database Market to reach a market size of $7.7 Billion by 2022

According to a new report, Global In-Memory Database Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the In-Memory Database is expected to attain a market size of $7.7billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of
19.6% during the forecast period.
Superior data processing speed, cost effective RAM prices, and massive amount of data being generated from various industries would be the major drivers for the market growth during the forecast period. The
global in-memory database market is segmented into application, data type, processing type, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region. Based on applications, the transaction segment is the major
segment with maximum market share, as the segment has gained significant importance among corporates and enterprises. The fast growing e-commerce industry has driven the trend of cashless payments mode
across the world, which is a major factor driving the transaction application. Based on processing type, the Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) processing is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the
forecast period. OLAP systems are typically used for Business Intelligence (BI) and reporting, business process management, sales management, and forecasting.
On-premises deployment model is a highly preferred model as compared to the on-demand deployment model. The on-premises deployment model is a platform offering confidentiality and privacy parameters enabling
companies to have a full control of the data; therefore, organizations mostly are adopting the on-premises deployment model.
Regionally, North America would be the leading region with maximum market share. The APAC region on the contrary would be a region with tremendous growth opportunities, and would grow at the highest CAGR
during the forecast period.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing
factors of the In-Memory Database have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, CA,
Inc., Teradata Corporation, Tableau Software, Inc. and Kognitio Ltd.
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-in-memory-database-market
Segmentation
Global In-Memory Database Market By Processing Type
Online Transaction Processing
Online Analytics Processing
Global In-Memory Database Market By Data Type
Relational
NoSql
NewSql
Global In-Memory Database Market By Organization Size
Small and Medium Businesses
Large Enterprises
Global In-Memory Database Market By Application
Transaction
Reporting
Analytics
Others
Global In-Memory Database Market By Deployment Mode
On-Demand
On-Premise
Global In-Memory Database Market By Vertical
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecom & IT
Government & Defense
Energy & Utilities
Transportation & Logistics
Others
Global In-Memory Database Market By Geography
North America In-Memory Database Market
U.S. In-Memory Database Market
Canada In-Memory Database Market
Mexico In-Memory Database Market
Rest of North America In-Memory Database Market
Europe In-Memory Database Market
Germany In-Memory Database Market
U.K. In-Memory Database Market
France In-Memory Database Market
Russia In-Memory Database Market
Spain In-Memory Database Market
Italy In-Memory Database Market
Rest of EuropeIn-Memory Database Market
Asia-Pacific In-Memory Database Market
China In-Memory Database Market
Japan In-Memory Database Market
India In-Memory Database Market
South Korea In-Memory Database Market
Singapore In-Memory Database Market
Malaysia In-Memory Database Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific In-Memory Database Market
LAMEA In-Memory Database Market
Brazil In-Memory Database Market
Argentina In-Memory Database Market
UAE In-Memory Database Market
Saudi Arabia In-Memory Database Market
South Africa In-Memory Database Market
Nigeria In-Memory Database Market
Rest of LAMEA In-Memory Database Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
HP Enterprise Company
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
CA, Inc.
Teradata Corporation.
Tableau Software, Inc.
Kognitio Ltd.
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of In-Memory Database Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Unique Market Research & Analytics Tool to provide instant comparative analysis within the report
Subscription based model available
Free of cost quarterly updates
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America In-Memory Database Market (2016-2022)
Europe In-Memory Database Market (2016-2022)
Asia Pacific In-Memory Database Market (2016-2022)
LAMEA In-Memory Database Market (2016-2022)