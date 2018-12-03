Global 3D Printing Services Market 2018 – 2022 : Growth, Size, Industry Analysis And Forecast Report

Global 3D printing services market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 26.42% during the period 2018-2022 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. 3D Printer is also termed, as 3D printing machines, is a device that allows making of three-dimensional objects by printing. This printing process is also termed as an additive manufacturing process. Services may vary from installing and fixing 3D printers to fast prototyping services.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the 3D printing services market are rising impact of the internet on service revenue generation, the rise in 3D printing service outsourcing, and raised investment in the printing domain. However, the high cost of products and lack of skillset may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. 3D printing services market is segmented based on technology, end user, and region.

Vat photopolymerization, extrusion, powder bed fusion, jetting, and other technologies could be explored in 3D printing services in the forecast period. The extrusion sector may account for the substantial market share of 3D printing services and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be high demand from the manufacturing industry. Also, vat photopolymerization sector is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

The 3D printing services market may be categorized based on end-users like healthcare instruments, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, consumer products, and others could be explored in 3D printing services in the forecast period. Consumer product sector may account for the significant market share of 3D printing services in this region.

3D printing services market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, North America may account for the substantial market share of 3D printing services and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of key manufacturers in this region, growing popularity of 3D printing products among customers, and rising investment by manufacturers on technology for the production of enhanced products.

Europe and the Asia Pacific 3D printing services market are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of 3D printing services in this region.

The key players of the 3D printing services market are Stratasys, 3D Systems, Materialise, Arcam, and ExOne. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

About 3D Printing Services

The 3D printing technique involves the deposition of successive layers of materials such as plastic or metal to create solid 3D objects from a digital model. End-users can either purchase 3D printers or outsource the task to vendors such as 3D Systems and Arcam. These vendors provide printing, software, and design services.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global 3D printing services market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Global 3D Printing Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

3D Systems

Arcam

ExOne

Materialise

Stratasys

Market driver

Rising customization across various industries

Market challenge

High cost of industrial 3D printers and operating industrial 3D printers

Market trend

Growing use of 3D printing in education sector

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

