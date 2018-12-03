Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Size, Key Players By 2020

3 Dec 2018: Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Market is expected to reach USD 23.69 billion by 2020. Across the world, over 75% of electricity is being produced from thermal power plant, however coal contains Sulphur in the range of 0.3% to 1% that varies depending upon origin of location. Sulphur present in the coal after reaction forms Sulphur dioxide (SO2) that is toxic to the atmosphere. To save environment form such toxins, various countries like European and the U.S. countries have strict policy regarding the discharge of Sulphur dioxide that should be less than 0.05%. Therefore, power plants are installing Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) plant or unit mainly to lower the Sulphur dioxide in environment.

The Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.0% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Rising use of coal for electricity generation all over the world, presence of several air pollution control rules, and growing awareness regarding environment safety are documented as major factors of Flue Gas Desulfurization Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high cost for the installation of Flue Gas Desulfurization systems and high active waste and energy disposing requirements are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. The Market is segmented based on type, technology, end users, and region. Dry/ Semi-Dry Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System and Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System are the two main types that could be explored in Flue Gas Desulfurization in the forecast period. Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization System sector comprise of seawater, limestone, and others.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/flue-gas-desulfurization-fgd-market/request-sample

The Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization System is estimated to remain dominant in the coming years. This may be because of high demand in several industries as they are high efficient to remove sulfur dioxide (SO2) from the flue gas. Also, rules and regulations set by various federal governments, high demand for electricity, and growing number of coal-fired power plants in developing countries are boosting the sector growth. Exclusively used enhanced technology includes Brownfield and Greenfield that could be explored in Flue Gas Desulfurization in the foremost period. The market may be categorized based on end users like cement manufacturing, power generation, iron & steel, chemical, and others that could be explored in foremost period. The power generation sector accounted for the largest market share of Flue Gas Desulfurization and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming period.

The coal-fired power plants use high sulfur content coal for power generation and high demand for power is boosting the overall sector growth. Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share over 53.9% of Flue Gas Desulfurization and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the growth of overall market could be rising industrial sectors mainly metals and cement companies in developing countries like China and India and disturbing levels of pollution in the region.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/flue-gas-desulfurization-fgd-market

Instead, Europe and North America are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share and is estimated to grow at significant share over 2.3% in the coming years. This may be because of government initiative in developing the agricultural sector. However, North America is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR of 3.6% in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise high demand for electricity in the region and strict environmental policy.

The key players of Flue Gas Desulfurization Market are Thermax, Alstom S.A., Siemens Energy, China Boqi, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Babcock and Wilcox Company, Marsulex Environmental Technologies, Chiyoda Corporation, Lonjing Environment Technology Co. Ltd., Ducon Technologies Inc., Hamon Research-Cottrell, and Hitachi Power System America Ltd. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/energy

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Contact Details:

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com