Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Research Fueled by Various Trends, Applications and Opportunities to 2025

Market Segment:

The major players in global Flame Retardant Chemicals market include

Albemarle

ICL

Clariant

Lanxess

Nabaltec

BASF

Dow

Adeka

J.M. Huber Corporation

AkzoNobel

Daihachi Chemical

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Flame Retardant Chemicals in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering

China

North America

Europe

Japan

Rest of Asia

On the basis of product, the Flame Retardant Chemicals market is primarily split into

Organic Flame Retardant Chemicals

Inorganic Flame Retardant Chemicals

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Building & Construction

Electronics & Appliances

Wire & Cable

Automotive

Others

Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market is expected to display enormous growth in the forthcoming years. Devastating fire outbreak can bring a huge loss to the lives of people, property, and environment. Flame retardant chemicals are major components used to reduce the impact of fire outbreaks such as control of fire across inflammable materials, plastics and textile related materials. The major chemicals used as flame retardants include nitrogen, bromine, phosphorus and chlorine. Rising demand for these chemicals and their impact to drive future market of flame retardant chemicals can be analyzed via industry trends, market potential on major regions future market growth. Global flame retardant chemicals market is anticipated to grow significantly owing to growing demand from several end-users and various technological advancements in fire safety solutions. Flame retardants are the functional aspect of additives and chemical components with diversified chemical and physical properties, unlike a class or nomenclature of a chemical family. Parent materials inflammable properties are not modified by these chemicals; however, these materials hinder quick burning of materials. Increasing demand for flame retardants additives and stringent regulations of fire safety regulations from different industry verticals such as electrical and electronic industries, and construction are expected to fuel market growth. Construction industry is one of the major end-users of the flame retardant chemicals market owing to several infrastructure development activities across developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil.

